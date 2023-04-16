Camila Cabello Spotted At Neon Carnival After Kissing Ex Shawn Mendes: Photo

Camila Cabello, 26, looked stylish when she was photographed leaving the Neon Carnival by herself on Saturday night. The singer, who was spotted kissing her ex-boyfriend Shawn Mendes at Coachella on Friday, wore a light brown denim jacket over a white corset top and wide leg darker brown jeans. She also added black boots and necklaces to her look as her long curly hair was down.

The outing comes just one day after she and Shawn sparked reconciliation rumors with their hangout, which was captured on video. They looked like they were back together as they chatted, hugged, and shared their passionate kiss among other Coachella attendees. Neither one of them have confirmed or denied that they’re in a relationship with each other again yet, but fans took to social media to share their own thoughts and excitement about the reunion.

“I love them together,” one fan wrote after watching the kissing video. “I’m so happy for them,” another shared. A third fan exclaimed, “YESSSS!” and a fourth wrote, “It’s about time!”

Camila and Shawn first started dating in summer 2019 and their romance lasted over three years before they called it quits in Nov. 2021. Since then, Camila reportedly dated Lox Club CEO Austin Kevitch. The lovebirds were seen out and about many times throughout 2022, but by Feb. 2023, their relationship reportedly ended.

Meanwhile, Shawn sparked romance rumors with Dr. Jocelyne Miranda, 51. Like Camila and Austin, they were seen on multiple outings last year and most recently attended a Grammys afterparty in Feb. 2023. It’s unclear if the two have only ever been just friends or casually dated, but from the looks of Shawn’s latest smooch with Camila, it seems the two aren’t committed.

Camila spoke out about her view on dating when she appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show in Oct. 2022. “For me, dating is all about making friends. Just focus on making friends, and then if you’re at a dinner party and your focus is on making great friends, on friendships, and then if there’s a physical attraction to somebody, then it happens but it’s natural,” she explained. “But you’re not focused on giving, like, three hours or a full night of dating to a stranger because that’s a waste of life.”