Paris Jackson Then & Now: See Michael’s Only Daughter Through The Years On 23rd Birthday

Janet Jackson, Paris Jackson, La Toya Jackson, Randy Jackson, Prince Michael I. Janet Jackson, left, and sister LaToya Jackson, stand behind Michael Jackson's daughter Paris Jackson on stage during the memorial service for Michael Jackson at the Staples Center in Los Angeles Michael Jackson, Los Angeles, USA - 7 Jul 2009
La Toya Jackson, Paris Jackson La Toya Jackson, Paris Jackson and Blanket Jackson go shopping for toys in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, America - 31 Mar 2011 Just days after tearfully speaking about his death La Toya Jackson was spotted out and about in Los Angeles today with two her late brother Michael's Jackson's children. Like any dutiful auntie, La Toya took Paris and 'Blanket' Jackson out shopping for toys. The outing came just days after La Toya's tearful appearance on The Ellen Degeneres Show where she spoke about Michael's death. "It's been a rough time," she said. "Michael was one of the most loved people in the world." She also revealed that she learned of her brother's death while driving to the UCLA Medical Centre.: "[My mother Katherine] grabbed the phone and she screamed as loud as she could, [saying] 'He's dead!' When she did that, I almost crashed the car. I started crying and my head went to the steering wheel". Last month La Toya insisted that Michael's three children are adjusting well to life without their father and that she has formed a very close bond with Prince Michael, Paris, and Prince Michael II.
Prince Michael Jackson II, Paris Jackson and friends Opening of Michael Jackson The Immortal World Tour, Las Vegas, America - 03 Dec 2011
From left, Prince Michael Jackson, LaToya Jackson, Blanket Jackson, Monica Gabor and Paris Jackson attend the Mr. Pink Ginseng launch party at the Beverly Wilshire hotel, in Beverly Hills, Calif Mr. Pink Ginseng Launch Party, Beverly Hills, USA - 11 Oct 2012 View Gallery View Gallery 14 Photos.
Michael Jackson’s daughter, Paris Jackson, has grown up in the spotlight, and she’s come a long way since her early years in the public eye.

Happy birthday, Paris Jackson! The middle child of Michael Jackson turns 23 on April 3, and in honor of her big day, we’re taking a look back at how much she’s grown up right in front of our eyes over the years. While Paris may be best known for being Michael’s only daughter, she’s also forged a career as a model and singer in her own right. It’s safe to say that she’s definitely stepped outside her famous family’s shadow in recent years!

Paris Jackson at Michael’s memorial in 2009. (Mark J Terrill/AP/Shutterstock)

When Paris and her brothers, Prince Jackson and Blanket Jackson, were young, Michael mostly kept them out of the public eye. At the singer’s public memorial service after his death in 2009, though, the kids bravely stood onstage with their family members to mourn Michael. Paris even famously gave a short, but sweet, speech in front of the huge crowd, and she fought back tears as she remembered her father. At the time, she was just 11 years old.

Paris Jackson on the red carpet in 2017. (Jim Smeal/Shutterstock)

By 2017, Paris had signed a modeling contract, and began attending high profile events like the Met Gala, Vanity Fair Oscar Party and Grammys. She began developing a unique sense of style, which she showed off with her red carpet and street style looks. During her teen years, Paris had a grungy look, which she rocked perfectly. She’s also worn a number of hairstyles through the years. At one point, she even chopped off her locks and debuted a platinum blonde pixie cut!

Paris Jackson during a portrait session in 2018. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

Although she had some struggles along the way, including various suicide attempts, Paris has come out stronger. Now, she mostly seems to be focused on her career as a singer. In 2020, she even released her very first album as a solo artist. Check out the gallery above to see how much Paris has changed through the years, from a pre-teen to now!