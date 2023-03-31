Diddy Swims With His Adorable Little Girl Love, 4 Mo, In Daddy-Daughter Moment

Daddy’s girl! Bad Boy Records founder Diddy took to Instagram on Friday, March 31 to share a sweet collection of photos bonding in a pool with his baby Love, 4 months old. In the first two photos, which you can SEE HERE, the rapper, 53, cradled his baby daughter as he kneeled, shirtless, in a swimming pool. Little Love rocked a purple and blue swimsuit with a tulle tutu, and chewed on a baby toy as she enjoyed the Los Angeles sun and the calming waters in her dad’s safe arms.

The mogul smiled down lovingly at his youngest child. In the third pic, Diddy snuggled Love as she laid on her tummy wearing a cute pair of sunglasses. In the last, the adorable tot showed off both the sunglasses and the stylish swimsuit for the camera. “I’M BIG LOVE SHE’S BABY LOVE!” he captioned the carousel, alongside a red heart emoji.

The global rap icon first announced he had welcomed Love in December of 2022, though at the time he did not announce who the child’s mother is. Later, a birth certificate revealed Dana Tran to be the lucky mom. She joined six older siblings including Quincy Taylor Brown, 31, (whom the rapper adopted), Justin, 29, King, 24, Chance, 17, and 16-year-old twins D’Lila and Jessie.

Diddy is certainly a proud father, and has taken to social media time and again to show her off since her arrival into the famous family. In fact, earlier this month he lounged poolside with the infant in an IG video. While he appears to be having a great time as a dad of seven, he did speak out about being a single father after the tragic death of longtime partner Kim Porter back in 2018.

“We’re really focused on our plan after this,” he told supermodel Naomi Campbell during a YouTube live interview on No Filter With Naomi. “Taking time to really ask the girls and ask the kids really what they want to do. We formed a company called Combs Cartel, which is our family business and a lot of their projects will go underneath that. But, we’re trying to really just plan and see what we want to take to the next step as a family. Because losing Kim [Porter] and now being a single father-of-six, my thinking had to change. I had to really get focused on their futures, ‘cause I know how rough it is out there.”