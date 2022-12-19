Diddy Gifts His Twin Daughters Matching Range Rovers As They Celebrate Futuristic Sweet 16

D'Lila and Jessie Combs were shocked when their famous dad presented them with matching Range Rovers at their lavish 16th birthday party.

December 19, 2022 8:24AM EST
Diddy
Image Credit: Marion Curtis/StarPix for Haddad Brands/Shutterstock

Diddy is the best dad ever! The 53-year-old rapper bought matching Range Rovers for his 16-year-old twin daughters D’Lila Star and Jessie James Combs and he presented the luxurious gift at their Sweet 16 party on Saturday, December 17. The epic moment documented on Diddy’s Instagram Stories showed the twins in shock as they saw their dream cars, which both had big red bows on the hoods.

Diddy's daughters
Diddy’s daughters, D’Lila and Jessie Combs (Photo: Marion Curtis/StarPix for Haddad Brands/Shutterstock)

After hugging Diddy, D’Lila and Jessie ran to their brand new cars and each got into the driver seat to see it up close. One of the twins covered their mouth and was overcome with emotion at Diddy’s generous birthday gift. Diddy, whose real name is Sean Combs, had a giant smile on his face as he watched his twins admire their cars.

D’Lila and Jessie’s party was a futuristic theme and they looked fabulous in their matching outfits. The twins wore purple and silver outfits and looked like Power Rangers when they got their cars. Then, they changed into silver jumpsuits with matching goggles for the big party.

Diddy welcomed his twins in December 2006 with model Kim Porter. Kim sadly died when D’Lila and Jessie were only 11 years old, and since then they’ve been raised by Diddy alongside their siblings. Those siblings include brothers Quincy, 31, Justin, 28, Christian, 24, and Chance, 16. They also have a sister, Love Sean Combs, and her birth was announced by Diddy on Dec. 10. Love’s birth certificate revealed that her mom is a woman named Dana Tran, 28.

“I’m so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world,” Diddy tweeted out to his fans, revealing his seventh child’s name. “Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D’Lila, Jessie and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest!” he added.

