Diddy Goes Shirtless For Cute Poolside Video With Daughter Love, 4 Mos.

The Bad Boy Records founder shared an adorable video of him cradling his daughter during a sunny day on vacation.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
March 7, 2023 9:41AM EST
View gallery
Sean Combs Sean Combs at REHAB Beach Club, Las Vegas, USA - 26 Aug 2017
EXCLUSIVE: Diddy seen enjoying the sun with family while vacationing aboard a luxury yacht in St Barts. 03 Jan 2023 Pictured: Twins Jessie and D'Li. Photo credit: Spread Pictures/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA929981_019.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Diddy Sean Combs On His Yacht “Victorious” With Family Members Pictured: Yung Miami,P Diddy Ref: SPL5512513 010123 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com Australia Rights, Germany Rights, Spain Rights, United Kingdom Rights, United States of America Rights
Image Credit: Mediapunch/Shutterstock

Father-daughter bonding! Diddy shared an adorable video of himself holding his youngest daughter Love as they relaxed by the pool on his Instagram on Saturday, March 4. In the cute clip, the rapper, 53, gushes over the four-month-old, and he’s such a loving dad. The duo looked like they were having a wonderful time relaxing by the pool together.

In the clip, Diddy was shirtless as he sat by the water and had Love on his lap. The rapper’s daughter looked adorable in a red bathing suit with large matching sunglasses. In the clip, Diddy laughed as he talked to his daughter and looked like he was having a great time. He captioned the clip, “BABY LOVE” and included sunglasses and heart emojis.

At the start of the video, Diddy spoke to Love and told her how much he loved spending quality time with her. “You’re so cool. Daddy loves hanging out with you. It’s my favorite thing to do to hang out with you,” he told his daughter.

Diddy shared an adorable video of himself and his daughter. (Mediapunch/Shutterstock)

Diddy announced that he had welcomed Love in December. While Diddy didn’t announce his daughter’s mom at the time, Love’s birth certificate revealed that 28-year-old Dana Tran was the mother. Love is the youngest of Diddy’s seven children. Besides Love, he’s a dad to Quincy Taylor Brown (who he adopted), 31, Justin Combs, 29, King, 24, Chance, 17, and twins D’Lila and Jessie, both 16. Since his youngest daughter’s birth, Diddy has shared a few photos and videos of her where he’s a doting dad.

When Diddy welcomed Love with Dana, there was some discussion among fans, as the rapper’s been dating Yung Miami. He took to his Instagram to explain that he was still dating the City Girls rapper days after his daughter was born. “@yungmiami305 is not my side chick. Never has been, never will be,” he wrote at the time. “She’s very important and special to me.” On an episode of her Caresha, Please podcast, Yung Miami said it wasn’t a “surprise” and that “communication is key.”

More From Our Partners

ad