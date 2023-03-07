Diddy Goes Shirtless For Cute Poolside Video With Daughter Love, 4 Mos.

Father-daughter bonding! Diddy shared an adorable video of himself holding his youngest daughter Love as they relaxed by the pool on his Instagram on Saturday, March 4. In the cute clip, the rapper, 53, gushes over the four-month-old, and he’s such a loving dad. The duo looked like they were having a wonderful time relaxing by the pool together.

In the clip, Diddy was shirtless as he sat by the water and had Love on his lap. The rapper’s daughter looked adorable in a red bathing suit with large matching sunglasses. In the clip, Diddy laughed as he talked to his daughter and looked like he was having a great time. He captioned the clip, “BABY LOVE” and included sunglasses and heart emojis.

At the start of the video, Diddy spoke to Love and told her how much he loved spending quality time with her. “You’re so cool. Daddy loves hanging out with you. It’s my favorite thing to do to hang out with you,” he told his daughter.

Diddy announced that he had welcomed Love in December. While Diddy didn’t announce his daughter’s mom at the time, Love’s birth certificate revealed that 28-year-old Dana Tran was the mother. Love is the youngest of Diddy’s seven children. Besides Love, he’s a dad to Quincy Taylor Brown (who he adopted), 31, Justin Combs, 29, King, 24, Chance, 17, and twins D’Lila and Jessie, both 16. Since his youngest daughter’s birth, Diddy has shared a few photos and videos of her where he’s a doting dad.

When Diddy welcomed Love with Dana, there was some discussion among fans, as the rapper’s been dating Yung Miami. He took to his Instagram to explain that he was still dating the City Girls rapper days after his daughter was born. “@yungmiami305 is not my side chick. Never has been, never will be,” he wrote at the time. “She’s very important and special to me.” On an episode of her Caresha, Please podcast, Yung Miami said it wasn’t a “surprise” and that “communication is key.”