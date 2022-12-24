Yung Miami Breaks Silence On Diddy’s New Baby & Reveals Whether The News Surprised Her

Sean “Diddy” Combs‘ casual love interest Yung Miami has spoken out about the birth of his new baby daughter — and said she was not at all shocked. “Yeah, I did [know],” Miami, who was born Caresha Brownlee, replied to rapper G Herbo after he asked her on the Dec. 23 episode of her Caresha, Please podcast if she knew the rapper was expecting. “When you’re dealing with somebody, I think communication is key,” Miami, 28, added. “It wasn’t, like, a surprise.”

She then described herself as a “real b—h” who prefers that people feel comfortable coming to her with the truth. “I feel like men are so afraid of being truthful from the jump. They try to, like, lie a lot and you have to show that, ‘I’m a real person,'” she explained. “I’m real like that.”

While Miami new Diddy, 52, was expecting his seventh child, fans did not — making it a huge surprise when he announced he had welcomed his daughter, Love, in October of this year. “I’m so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world,” he wrote on Twitter on Dec. 10. “Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D’Lila, Jessie and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest!” He did not announce who the mother of his seventh child is, but it was later reported to be Dana Tran, a 28-year-old cyber security specialist.

Diddy had his other kids — Quincy, 31, Justin, 28, King, 24, Chance, 16, and 16-year-old twins D’Lila and Jessie — with three women. Quincy and Christian are his adopted sons he shares with his late ex-girlfriend, Kim Porter. The pair welcomed their twins in 2006. He had Justin with his ex, Misa Hylton, and Chance with his former stylist, Sarah Chapman.

Diddy and the City Girls rapper confirmed their relationship earlier this year on the premiere episode of her podcast, although it does not seem to be exclusive. Diddy explored the status of their relationship after saying he’s “single” but “dating.” He said, “We date. We’re dating. We go have dates, and we’re friends. We go to exotic locations, we have great times, we go to strip clubs, church…”

Seemingly happy with his answer, Miami then asked Diddy what he likes about her. “You’re authentic, you’re one of the realest people I’ve ever met,” he responded. “You’re a great mother and a great friend. And we just have a good time, you know?” Miami has two kids, a son Jai, 9, and a daughter Summer, 3, from two previous relationships.

Following his baby news, the “Hold Up” rapper was forced to address his relationship with Miami on Twitter after users accused him of using her as a side piece. “@yungmiami305 is not my side chick. Never has been, never will be,” he tweeted. “She’s very important and special to me, and I don’t play about my Shawty Wop. I don’t discuss things on the internet and I will not start today.”

In a second tweet, he continued, “So think what you want. But know that if you do something to hurt mine, I’m gonna to come to your house and we’re gonna talk about it like human beings. LOVE.”