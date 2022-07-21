Diddy’s Daughter Chance Looks So Grown Up At 16th Birthday Celebrations: Photos

Diddy is officially the proud dad of a 16-year-old daughter! The rapper’s girl, Chance Combs, celebrated her sweet 16 on July 20. She was photographed arriving at Catch Steak to celebrate. Chance looked adorable, wearing a strapless dress with black polka dots. The dress also contained matching sheer sleeves that reached to the top of her arms. She paired the look with open toed heels and her hair in long braids. Chance was absolutely glowing as she arrived at her birthday celebrations!

Meanwhile, Diddy took to Instagram to send love to his baby girl on her big day. “HAPPY SWEET 16 TO MY ANGEL,” he wrote. “I love you so much. I thank GOD every day for you. You make me the proudest father! You’re the most amazing person and I can’t wait to watch you continue to grow and see all the great things you will go on to do. I love you, I love you, I love you!!!! Happy Sweet Sixteen Baby!!!”

Diddy shares Chance with Sarah Chapman. The now 16-year-old was born just five months after Diddy’s twins, Jessie & D’Lila Combs, who he shares with the late Kim Porter. Kim and Diddy broke up after she found out about the affair with Sarah, but they remained amicable after the split and were close friends until her death in 2018. Chance has a very close relationship with Jessie and D’Lila.

View Related Gallery D'Lila & Jessie Combs: Photos Of Diddy & Kim Porter's Stylish Twin Teens D'Lila Star and Jessie James Combs are the daughters of Diddy and the late Kim Porter, who sadly passed away from pneumonia in Nov. 2018. The girls were born in 2006, and have an older biological brother, Christian, who was born in 1998. They also have a half brother, Justin, from Diddy's previous relationship, and another half brother, Quincy, from Kim's previous relationship (although Diddy adopted Quincy himself). Additionally, the girls have a half-sister named Chance, who is only five months older than them, Diddy cheated on Kim with Sarah Chapman and got her pregnant. Even though Diddy and Kim ended their relationship in 2007, they still stayed extremely close to co-parent the twins over the years, and Diddy was a strong support system for D'Lila and Jessie when Kim passed away. Keep clicking through the gallery to check out photos of D'Lila and Jessie over the years. Chance Combs with Sisters Jessie James Combs and D'Lila Combs Billboard Music Awards, Arrivals, MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada, USA - 15 May 2022

In fact, in May, all three sisters showed up to the Billboard Music Awards to support their dad, who was hosting the show. They posed for photos on the red carpet together, with Chance sandwiched in between her twin sisters. The twins sparkled in cute jumpsuits, while Chance rocked a feathered little black dress.

Diddy also has a son, Justin Combs, who he shares with Misa Hylton-Brim, and another son, Christian Combs, with Kim. He also adopted Kim’s son, Quincy Combs, from a previous relationship.