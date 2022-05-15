Diddy’s Twin Daughters Rock Sparkly Red Pantsuits Alongside Their Sister In A Mini Dress

The 2022 Billboard Music Awards are a family affair for Sean “P. Diddy” Combs! The host of the night is being supported by his 15-year-old twin daughters, D’Lila Star and Jesse James Combs, and eldest daughter, Chance Combs, 16, at the event. The trio were looking cool and confident as they sparkled their way down the red carpet.

D’Lila and Jesse took twinning to the next level in matching sparkling red jumpsuits. Their figure-hugging flare pants were covered in sparkling red sequins and matched cropped blazers that were embellished with silver chains. The two teens bared some skin, as their blazers were open and let matching sequin bandeau tops shine underneath. They wore black open-toed heels and styled their long, flowing hair into elegant high ponytails.

Meanwhile, Chance stunned in a black strapless mini dress that had feathers lining the upper half and slit on her left leg. She paired her outfit with black strappy heels that were embellished with silver jewels and dangling silver earrings. She also had her hair slicked back into a ponytail, although not as high as her sisters.

This is not the first time the “Scream & Shout” singer was accompanied by his girls. In September 2021, Diddy, D’Lila, Jesse, and Chance posed for Vanity Fair. The girls looked all grown up as they exuded confidence in coordinating Maria Lucia Hohan dresses. In the interview, he admitted his girls want him “to settle down and get out of these streets,” especially after the 2018 death of their mother, Kim Porter. Diddy retired from music in 2016 but announced his comeback after signing with Motown Records in May 2022, per Page Six.

Diddy is the father of six kids. His eldest, Quincy Taylor Brown, was born in 1991 and is the biological son of Kim and singer Albert Joseph Brown (Al B. Sure!). Diddy adopted Quincy when he was 4 years old while he was in a relationship with Kim. In addition to their twins, Kim and Diddy had son “King” Christian Combs in 1998. Diddy also has a 28-year-old son Justin Dior Combs with fashion designer Misa Hylton Brim. Chance Combs was a result of an affair between Diddy and his longtime associate, Sarah Chapman. Only his twins and Chance were photographed at the BBMAs.

Ahead of the big night, Diddy said he was at first confused about why he was asked to host and executive produce the show. “Then I thought again and I was like, ‘It’s because I’m the best choice.’ I know how to host; I know how to control a frequency. So yo, it makes sense,” he told Billboard on May 12. “Also, because I’m returning to music, it’s like the biggest coming-out party that you get to have live on network TV. They call me Primetime Puff, so I just jumped right into the energy.”

He also said he made it a point to focus on forgiveness and welcome artists who have been embroiled in controversy in the past. Specifically, this meant inviting Morgan Wallen, 28, who was cut from a 2020 Saturday Night Live episode after he failed to stick to Covid protocols before his taping and who was temporarily backlisted from the industry after he was caught on video yelling a racial slur, and Travis Scott, 31, whose Astroworld Festival resulted in the death of 9 concert goers. “The mood of the show is about love and forgiveness. As a musical family, none of us are saints; none of us are without things that happen to them in life,” he explained. “So one of the things I’m doing directly is un-canceling the canceled. That’s breaking news because people haven’t been about uncanceling. But canceling is a trend that needs to stop.”