Doctor Says
Hollywood Life

Kim Porter’s Tragic Death From Pneumonia At 47: How That Could Have Happened — Doctor Explains

Shutterstock
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Sean Combs hosted a memorial gathering in memory of his ex-girlfriend Kim Porter where he was surrounded by friends and family after her sudden passing. The music mogul posted a tribute to the mother of his children who passed away suddenly this past week saying, "For the last three days I've been trying to wake up out of this nightmare. But I haven't. I don't know what I'm going to do without you baby. I miss you so much. Today I'm going to pay tribute to you, I'm going to try and find the words to explain our unexplainable relationship. We were more than best friends, we were more than soulmates. WE WERE SOME OTHER S--T!! And I miss you so much. Super Black Love.'' Pictured: Aerial Views BACKGRID USA 19 NOVEMBER 2018 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kim Porter and Guests 'Can't Stop, Won't Stop: A Bad Boy Story' film premiere, Los Angeles, USA - 21 Jun 2017
Christian Combs and Kim Porter, Arrivals Tom Ford show, Arrivals, Fall Winter 2018, New York Fashion Week, USA - 08 Feb 2018
Music mogul Sean Combs and his family sit front and show their support for his three daughters twins D'Lila and Jessie plus Chance at the Swarovski Childrens' fashion collection runway show during Kids Fashion Week, held at Industria Studios in the West Village of NYC Pictured: Kim Porter and son Quincy Combs,Sean P. Diddy Combs with daughters Chance Combs D'Lila Combs Jessie Combs Kim Porter son Quincy Combs Chance Combs Sean P. Diddy Combs Guest Quincy Combs Janice Combs guest Model Ref: SPL626315 051013 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights View Gallery View Gallery 28 Photos.
Senior Evening Writer

It’s rare for a normally healthy adult to die from pneumonia under the age of 50. A doctor tells us how Kim Porter’s death from the lung condition could have occurred.

On Jan. 25, the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner announced that Kim Porter died from pneumonia and that her manner of death was certified as natural. Her tragic Nov. 15, 2018 passing at just 47-years-old came as a shock to her family, friends and fans. The lung condition is highly treatable, especially in someone as young as her with access to the best doctors and medical care. Dr. Reed S. Wilson tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that, “The usual deaths we see from pneumonia are the elderly, the very young and those with chronic illness. But occasionally we see young healthy people die, unfortunately.”

“So how does this happen, there are a couple of ways. The pneumonia bug could leave the lung and get into the blood stream. This spreads the bug all over the body very quickly, this is called sepsis. Another way is if the pneumonia worsens and starts preventing the body from getting enough oxygen. The lungs are responsible for getting oxygen to the body and if they can’t various organs can start shutting down and sometimes quickly. There is probably a genetic component as well, with some people being more susceptible to some bacteria or viruses than others,” Dr. Reed continues.

“This is a long way of saying, if a young person happens to have some other condition that puts them at risk, the outcome could be devastating. If they happen to catch a bacteria they are particularly susceptible too that could also be problematic. Importantly, if they don’t go to the doctor and the pneumonia progresses, this could lead to sepsis or worsening pneumonia,” Dr. Reed explains.

Kim had reportedly been suffering from flu-like symptoms for several weeks before she was found dead in the bedroom of her Los Angeles area home. Diddy‘s former longtime partner and the father of their three children together later mourned her as “We were more than best friends, we were more than soulmates.” Dr. Reed tells us that “I have zero information about her actual medical history but (according to the reports) she could have had the pneumonia for weeks. This could have led her to develop the complications as outlined above. Is it common? No. After all she unfortunately made headline, because it is not very common.”