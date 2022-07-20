Diddy, 52, Appears Alongside Sons Quincy, 31, Justin, 28, & King, 24, In New Music Video

Diddy gave his fans what they’ve been longing for after dropping a new studio single last month, his first since 2006 when he released Press Play. The iconic rapper debuted the music video for his heartbreak anthem, “Gotta Move On” featuring Bryson Tiller, on Wednesday, July 20 and it was a star-studded — and family — affair! Not only did the 5-minute cinematic piece include Tiffany Haddish as a hilarious club bouncer, but Diddy’s sons Quincy, 31, & Justin, 28, and King, 24, were also featured in it. And Teyana Taylor was the director!

“The visual ushers audiences into the world of ‘Club Love’ for the first time—a place of visionary fashion, elevated community, black excellence at the highest level, and unabashed and unadulterated sex appeal,” a press release for the music video read. “As the clip opens, Diddy and a massive crew pull up to the club and stroll to the velvet rope as they’re greeted by Tiffany Haddish. Bathed in red lights, their magnetic pull captivates the entire dancefloor. While the action unfolds, Diddy and Bryson Tiller bring the song to life with slick swagger and sharp style joined by an A-list cohort of equally fly friends.”

The groovy ditty, which currently has 40 million global streams and over 20 million U.S. streams, was first performed live by Diddy at the 2022 BET Awards, where he also received the Lifetime Achievement Award. “First of all, I want to thank God. God, thank you so much. Never leaving my side, keeping me in my purpose, keeping me godly, lifting me up off the ground,” the “Best Friend” singer said in his acceptance speech. “Every artist, every producer, every writer, and every executive I had a chance to work, thank you to all of my fans who have been with me for over 25 years. I love y’all.”

Diddy adopted Quincy at the age of 4, after the rapper began his romance with his late ex Kim Porter, who welcomed Quincy with Albert Joseph Brown (Al B. Sure!). Diddy’s eldest biological child, Justin, was born to designer Misa Hilton-Brim. Christian Combs, who goes by King, is the son of Diddy and Kim and has made a name for himself in the rapping game. Diddy is also the father to daughter Chance, 17, whom he shares with Sarah Chapman, and 14-year-old twins D’Lila Star and Jessie James Combs, whom he shares with Kim.