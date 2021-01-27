Diddy’s Twins, 14, Show Off Their Dance Moves In Matching Onesies On TikTok — Watch

Diddy’s twin daughters, D’Lila and Jessie, are now 14 and rocking out on TikTok. The girls looked so tall and grown up in their latest video as they do the ‘bob for me’ challenge.

Diddy‘s in double trouble! His 14-year-old identical twins, D’Lila and Jessie Combs, are taking over TikTok. The teenagers looked adorable in their latest video, in which they do a choreographed dance and lip sync to Aqyila‘s “Vibe For Me”. For the TikTok savvy, this is D’Lila and Jessie crushing the “bob for me” challenge. Even better? The Combs Twins, as they call themselves on the app, are wearing matching winter onesie pajamas and side ponytails for their video.

D’Lila and Jessie are the youngest of Diddy’s six kids. He shares them with his late partner, Kim Porter, who died in 2018 from pneumonia. The Brothers actress was just 47 years old when she passed away. The girls love their father so much. For his 51st birthday in November, they posted an amazing throwback photo as tribute on Instagram. The pic appears to be from a talk show appearance, showing D’Lila and Jessie as toddlers in pink tracksuits.

“Happy birthday Daddy! We love you so so sooo much! Thank you for being a real king and raising us to be true queens! Words aren’t good enough for how much we love and appreciate you… now let’s party LOVE @diddy,” they captioned the sweet photo. D’Lila and Jessie aren’t the only members of the Combs family taking over TikTok, now that we think about it. Their dad tried to get in on it, too!

Diddy went viral in November by posting a video of himself on TikTok attempting to dive into his pool. Wearing just a pair of board shorts, Diddy puts on his goggles and jumps in… only to completely belly flop. Not exactly a cute choreographed dance, but still pretty amazing.