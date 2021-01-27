Watch

Diddy’s Twins, 14, Show Off Their Dance Moves In Matching Onesies On TikTok — Watch

Diddy Daughters
Parisa Afsahi/Sipa USA/AP
Kim Porter and her children arrive into Gustavia from their massive yacht to head to St Jean Beach. The Diddy family all posed and waved as they arrived into harbor on their dinghy boat. Kim was dressed in a very colorful Moo-Moo Dress. Kim Porter was with sons Quincy and Christian and her twin daughters Lila Star and Jessie James Combs. Pictured: Kim Porter with children Quincy,Christian and twins Lila Star and Jessie James Combs.,Kim Porter with children Quincy Christian twins Lila Star Jessie James Combs. Ref: SPL237026 301210 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
EXCLUSIVE: Diddy goes for a tractor ride as he spends time with his kids at a pumpkin patch ahead of halloween. Diddy, puff daddy, puffy wore a red tracksuit as he climbed onto a tractor and posed for pictures with his kids. he was in great spirits as he sat down and ate some corn and enjoyed time at Underwood Family Farms. 19 Oct 2019 Pictured: Diddy. Photo credit: Marksman/ Snorlax/BListers/ MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA531088_029.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
D'Lila Star Combs, Chance Combs, Jessie James Decker Combs 'Little' film premiere, Arrivals, Regency Village Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 08 Apr 2019
Jessie James Combs, Chance Combs and D'Lila Star Combs VH1's 3rd Annual 'Dear Mama: an Event to Honor Moms', Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 03 May 2018 View Gallery View Gallery 6 Photos.
Political News Editor

Diddy’s twin daughters, D’Lila and Jessie, are now 14 and rocking out on TikTok. The girls looked so tall and grown up in their latest video as they do the ‘bob for me’ challenge.

Diddy‘s in double trouble! His 14-year-old identical twins, D’Lila and Jessie Combs, are taking over TikTok. The teenagers looked adorable in their latest video, in which they do a choreographed dance and lip sync to Aqyila‘s “Vibe For Me”. For the TikTok savvy, this is D’Lila and Jessie crushing the “bob for me” challenge. Even better? The Combs Twins, as they call themselves on the app, are wearing matching winter onesie pajamas and side ponytails for their video.

@thecombstwins

It’s the bob for me #fypppppp #forme #thecombstwins #itbfm

♬ the bob for me – aqyila

D’Lila and Jessie are the youngest of Diddy’s six kids. He shares them with his late partner, Kim Porter, who died in 2018 from pneumonia. The Brothers actress was just 47 years old when she passed away. The girls love their father so much. For his 51st birthday in November, they posted an amazing throwback photo as tribute on Instagram. The pic appears to be from a talk show appearance, showing D’Lila and Jessie as toddlers in pink tracksuits.

“Happy birthday Daddy! We love you so so sooo much! Thank you for being a real king and raising us to be true queens! Words aren’t good enough for how much we love and appreciate you… now let’s party LOVE @diddy,” they captioned the sweet photo. D’Lila and Jessie aren’t the only members of the Combs family taking over TikTok, now that we think about it. Their dad tried to get in on it, too!

L-R: D’Lila Combs, Chance Combs, Diddy, and Jessie Combs walk the carpet at Clive Davis’ 2020 Pre-Grammy Gala (Parisa Afsahi/ Sipa USA/ AP)

Diddy went viral in November by posting a video of himself on TikTok attempting to dive into his pool. Wearing just a pair of board shorts, Diddy puts on his goggles and jumps in… only to completely belly flop. Not exactly a cute choreographed dance, but still pretty amazing.