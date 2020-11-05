See Message

Diddy’s Twins, 13, Send Him 51st Birthday Love With Adorable Throwback Pic: You’re A ‘Real King’

Sean 'Diddy' Combs
AP Images
Sean Combs Sean Combs at REHAB Beach Club, Las Vegas, USA - 26 Aug 2017
Justin Dior Combs, Chris Combs, Quincy Combs, Sean "Diddy" Combs and daughters Clive Davis' 2020 Pre-Grammy Gala, Arrivals, The Beverly Hilton, Los Angeles, USA - 25 Jan 2020
Miami Beach, - *EXCLUSIVE* - Future is seen spending an afternoon with girlfriend Lori Harvey's ex, P Diddy and what appears to be his new girlfriend. It seems there is definitely no hard feeling between the two as they were all smiles while enjoying a day jetskiing with DJ Khaled. Pictured: DJ Khaled, Sean Combs, Puff Daddy BACKGRID USA 2 JANUARY 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
EXCLUSIVE: Diddy spends quality time with his children at Disneyland Celebrating his son Chance's birthday. Diddy, or Sean Combs, Was seen wearing a red Mickey Mouse hat that he wore proudly throughout the entire trip as he celebrated with all of his kids at the theme park. they were seen riding many of the park's attractions including Space Mountain and Splash Mountain. Sean looked like a very proud father as he walked with his arm around his daughters and holding his other kids closely throughout the day. 20 Jul 2019 Pictured: Diddy, Sean Combs, P Diddy, Puffy, Puff Daddy. Photo credit: Marksman/ Snorlax / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA470312_012.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 15 Photos.
News Writer

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ twin daughters, D’Lila Star and Jessie James, shared the sweetest birthday message to their dad on November 4, telling the music mogul how much they ‘love and appreciate’ him.

It seemed that Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs had one of the best birthdays ever on November 4! The music mogul celebrated his 51st birthday with a slew of happy wishes sent his way, including from his own youngsters. In the late hours of November 4, Diddy’s 13-year-old twin daughters — D’Lila Star and Jessie James — took to their official Instagram account to wish their dad the happiest birthday.

Diddy’s twins, D’Lila Star and Jessie James, shared a sweet birthday wish to their dad on his 51st birthday, via Instagram.

In the post, D’Lila and Jessie shared a throwback photo of their dad on, what appeared to be, a talk show. D’Lila and Jessie were dressed in matching pink and black tracksuits and were just toddlers at the time the photo was taken! But it was the message from the twins that totally pulled at the heartstrings of their fans and Diddy’s longtime admirers.

“Happy birthday Daddy! We love you so so sooo much! Thank you for being a real king and raising us to be true queens! Words aren’t good enough for how much we love and appreciate you…now let’s party LOVE,” the 13-year-olds wrote in the caption. It was such an adorable message from the youngsters, and we can only image how touched their dad was by the endearing, heart felt words.

Sean Diddy Combs
D’Lia Star Combs, from left, Chance Combs, Sean Combs, and Jessie James Combs arrive at the Pre-Grammy Gala And Salute To Industry Icons at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Saturday, January 25, 2020 [Photo by Mark Von Holden/Invision/AP].
Diddy shared his beautiful girls with their late mother Kimberly Porter. Kim and Diddy had an on-again, off-again relationship that lasted from 1994-2007. In that time, the couple welcomed their son Christian, born in 1999, and their twin daughters. Although they officially split in 2007, Diddy always remained friendly with and supportive of his former love. But the family was struck with unimaginable tragedy just over 10 years later.

Kim sadly passed away on November 15, 2018 after battling pneumonia. In the time following her death, Diddy has paid tribute to his dearly departed love by sharing images of the gorgeous model and actress throughout her life. Although the music mogul has surely experienced a lot of pain in the last few years, having his incredible kids by his side to celebrate his special day has definitely brought so much joy to his life!