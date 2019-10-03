Proud dad alert! Diddy’s twin daughters with the late Kim Porter, D’Lila and Jessie, are growing up so fast, and he shared the sweetest video of them showing off their athletic skills on Oct. 2

D’Lila and Jessie Combs, 12, are quite the athletes! The girls, whose parents are Diddy and Kim Porter, play on their school’s volleyball team, and after returning home from practice on Oct. 2, they worked on some more drills in their backyard. The entire thing was captured by their proud papa, who greeted them in the backyard right after they arrived home. Both girls leaned in to give the rapper a hug and a kiss, as he asked them how their day went. Then, Diddy recorded a video of them hitting the ball back and forth, and he included a ‘heart eye’ bimoji at the bottom to express how he felt about it. Aw!

The past year has not obviously not been easy for D’Lila and Jessie, as they lost their mom, Kim, to pneumonia in Nov. 2018. However, Diddy previously revealed that the girls have been super strong since their mom’s passing, and have even helped him deal with the loss (the rapper was not romantically involved with Kim at the time of her death, but had remained very amicable with her following their 2007 split). The twins have had many memorable moments over the last several months, including a red carpet appearance at the premiere of “Little” in April and a modeling job with Baby Phat in June.

D’Lila and Jessie are Diddy’s youngest kids. He and Kim also have a son, Christian, and he adopted Kim’s son, Quincy, from a previous relationship, while he was still dating the actress. Diddy also has a son, Justin, with ex, Misa Hylton-Brim. His daughter, Chance, with Sarah Chapman, was born just five months before D’Lila and Jessie, while he was still in a relationship with Kim.

Diddy’s bonding time with his girls comes just one week after his ex, Cassie, who he dated on and off for ten years, got married to her new love, Alex Fine, in Malibu. She is also pregnant with Alex’s child. The rapper did not publicly comment on the marriage, although he did congratulate Cassie and Alex on the pregnancy news over the summer.