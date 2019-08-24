Diddy Shares Sweet Pic Of Kim Porter & Mourns Her 9 Mos. After Death: ‘ I Miss You’

Diddy shares four kids with his ex Kim, and even though they weren’t together at the time of his death, he’s still in pain over her loss.

Diddy, 49, is still mourning the tragic death of ex Kim Porter. The rapper posted a backlit photo of Kim, as she poses outside with her hands positioned around the sun on his personal Instagram on Saturday, August 24. The sweet snap looks as though Kim is holding the sun in her hands and was taken somewhere in a warm location, as palm trees can be seen in the background. Diddy captioned the photo, “@ladykp I MISS YOU 🖤.” Diddy memorably has a similarly named song, “I’ll Be Missing You,” which he released in memory of his close friend Notorious B.I.G. after his 1997 death.

Diddy and Kim were in an on-again-off-again relationship for years, and shared four kids together. Diddy adopted Kim’s son from Quincy, 28, from her previous relationship with Al B. Sure!, and the couple later welcomed Christian, 21, and twins D’Lila Star and Jessie James, 12. The couple split for good in 2007, but remained close due to their strong connection and family ties.

Kim sadly passed away at the age of 47 after a pneumonia — which is an infection of the lung — on November 15, 2018. She was found dead in her Los Angeles area home, and according to a coroner’s report, no drugs were found in her system. Kim was later buried in Columbus, GA — which is her hometown. Diddy has been leaning on his family, including his twins, in the months since her death — and has frequently been spotted out and about with his kids.

Diddy and Kim’s kids have been remembering their mom on social media in recent months, with Christian, 21, sharing a photo of the two hugging and writing “I MISSSSSS YOUUUUU!!!!” His younger sisters also shared a cute photo of them with their mama as babies on her birthday, saying “We want to be just like you when we grow up. Love you.” Diddy has been vocal in recent months, expressing his remorse about not marrying Kim and breaking down in an interview shortly before Mother’s Day.

Fans were quick to support the hiphop star in the comments, writing “Prayers for you and your babies!! Talk to her she is with you!” Others shared, “She is and will forever be at your and her children’s side 🙏🏾🕊🙏🏾” and “You’re doing so well with the kids @diddy She’s very proud of you🙏.”