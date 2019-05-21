Diddy’s Son Christian Combs, 21, Misses His Mom Kim Porter — See Sweet Message

Christian Combs repeated the same words he had for his mother, Kim Porter, after she sadly passed away in Nov. 2018. This time, Diddy’s son accompanied the tribute with a throwback photo.

Kim Porter Christian Combs, 21, paid tribute to his mother again on Instagram. The rapper reminisced on a happy memory as he shared a throwback photo on May 21, in which Christian hugs his mother while his twin little sisters D’Lila and Jessie Combs, now 12, stand in the background. In the caption, Kim and Five months after passed away from pneumonia at age 47 on Nov. 15, 2018, her son, 21, paid tribute to his mother again on Instagram. The rapper reminisced on a happy memory as he shared a throwback photo on May 21, in which Christian hugs his mother while his twin little sistersand, now 12, stand in the background. In the caption, Kim and Sean “Diddy” Combs’ son sweetly wrote, “ I MISSSSSS YOUUUUU!!!!”

Christian used those same words in his first Instagram tribute after Kim’s unexpected death. He shared a beautiful portrait of his mom on Nov. 25, 2018, just 10 days after her passing, and simply captioned it, “I miss you Mommy.” Christian gave Kim another shout-out on Mother’s Day, sharing an even older throwback photo for his post on May 12. Fans gushed over a picture of Christian as a tot, who was snapped sweetly giving his mother a kiss. “HAPPY MOTHERS DAY MOMMY!! I Love You And Miss you SOOO SOOO MUCH😩 I WISH I COULD HUG AND KISS YOU a MILLION times right now !!❤️,” the hip hop artist captioned the sentimental post.

Quincy, in 1991, but broke up for good in 2007). “And You Never Married her Whyyyyyyyyyy???? Yes I said it…..you fake….My opinion,” a fan commented underneath one of Like Christian, his father has also been reminiscing on the past. Diddy has openly regretted not putting a ring on Kim’s finger, as they had dated on-again and off-again since the ’90s (they welcomed their first child,, in 1991, but broke up for good in 2007). “And You Never Married her Whyyyyyyyyyy???? Yes I said it…..you fake….My opinion,” a fan commented underneath one of Diddy’s tribute posts to Kim on March 30. Diddy replied, “never fake. I wasn’t ready and that’s it. I’m ready now but it’s to [sic] late Don’t be like me.” Diddy expressed similar sentiments on a separate occasion, when a fan also slammed him for not proposing to Kim. The singer and record executive didn’t fight back, as he sadly replied, “I know. Played myself smh.”

Diddy himself left a comment underneath his son’s throwback photo above. “Miss you too,” he wrote, and another family member chimed in. “💙💙love you,” Justin Dior Combs commented, who is Diddy’s 25-year-old son with Misa Hylton Brim.