Diddy Reveals How His ‘Thinking Had To Change’ As A Single Father Of 6 After Kim Porter’s Death

In the 15 months since Kim Porter died, her ex Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ is revealing how he had to really start focusing on their six children’s futures now that he’s a single father.

It was the most heartbreaking day ever for Sean “Diddy” Combs, 50, when his former longtime parter Kim Porter died from complications of pneumonia on November 15, 2018. Ever since, he’s adjusted to life as a single father for their three biological kids and three children with others who they raised as a couple. In an Apr. 23 interview with the mogul on Naomi Campbell‘s No Filter With Naomi YouTube Live interview series, Diddy revealed that his “thinking had to change” when their kids lost their mom.

“We’re really focused on our plan after this. Taking time to really ask the girls and ask the kids really what they want to do. We formed a company called Combs Cartel, which is our family business and a lot of their projects will go underneath that. But, we’re trying to really just plan and see what we want to take to the next step as a family. Because losing Kim [Porter] and now being a single father-of-six, my thinking had to change. I had to really get focused on their futures, ‘cause I know how rough it is out there,” Diddy explained. While it may be “rough,” Forbes estimated Diddy’s worth in 2019 at $740 million, so he’s got plenty of seed money for his kids’ new projects.

Kim and Diddy dated from 1994-2007 and shared three biological children, including son “King” Christian Combs, 22, and 13-year-old twin daughters Jessie James and D’Lila. Kim had a 28-year-old son Quincy Taylor Brown-Combs by singer/songwriter Al B. Sure!, while Diddy has a 26-year-old son Justin Dior Combs by ex-girlfriend and fashion designer Misa Hylton Brim and daughter Chance Combs, 14, by ex Sarah Chapman.

“So, it’s something that they’re excited about because they’re now part of the family business. They’re now ready to step up and be leaders and so it’s really about that,” Diddy continued. “It’s really about what are the goals we’re going to set for what we’re going to do to come out of this better and stronger. And have more of an impact and change the narrative of the black family and the black man and woman globally as being fearless, and being intelligent and also not taking no shorts. Getting what we deserve and doing positive things with our power.” You can watch Diddy speak on the subject starting at the 42:54 mark in the above video.