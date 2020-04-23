Watch
Hollywood Life

Diddy Reveals How His ‘Thinking Had To Change’ As A Single Father Of 6 After Kim Porter’s Death

Sean Combs Sean Combs at REHAB Beach Club, Las Vegas, USA - 26 Aug 2017
Justin Dior Combs, Chris Combs, Quincy Combs, Sean "Diddy" Combs and daughters Clive Davis' 2020 Pre-Grammy Gala, Arrivals, The Beverly Hilton, Los Angeles, USA - 25 Jan 2020
Miami Beach, - *EXCLUSIVE* - Future is seen spending an afternoon with girlfriend Lori Harvey's ex, P Diddy and what appears to be his new girlfriend. It seems there is definitely no hard feeling between the two as they were all smiles while enjoying a day jetskiing with DJ Khaled. Pictured: DJ Khaled, Sean Combs, Puff Daddy BACKGRID USA 2 JANUARY 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
EXCLUSIVE: Diddy spends quality time with his children at Disneyland Celebrating his son Chance's birthday. Diddy, or Sean Combs, Was seen wearing a red Mickey Mouse hat that he wore proudly throughout the entire trip as he celebrated with all of his kids at the theme park. they were seen riding many of the park's attractions including Space Mountain and Splash Mountain. Sean looked like a very proud father as he walked with his arm around his daughters and holding his other kids closely throughout the day. 20 Jul 2019 Pictured: Diddy, Sean Combs, P Diddy, Puffy, Puff Daddy. Photo credit: Marksman/ Snorlax / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA470312_012.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 15 Photos.
Senior Evening Writer

In the 15 months  since Kim Porter died, her ex Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ is revealing how he had to really start focusing on their six children’s futures now that he’s a single father.

It was the most heartbreaking day ever for Sean “Diddy” Combs, 50, when his former longtime parter Kim Porter died from complications of pneumonia on November 15, 2018. Ever since, he’s adjusted to life as a single father for their three biological kids and three children with others who they raised as a couple. In an Apr. 23 interview with the mogul on Naomi Campbell‘s No Filter With Naomi YouTube Live interview series, Diddy revealed that his “thinking had to change” when their kids lost their mom.

“We’re really focused on our plan after this. Taking time to really ask the girls and ask the kids really what they want to do. We formed a company called Combs Cartel, which is our family business and a lot of their projects will go underneath that. But, we’re trying to really just plan and see what we want to take to the next step as a family. Because losing Kim [Porter] and now being a single father-of-six, my thinking had to change. I had to really get focused on their futures, ‘cause I know how rough it is out there,” Diddy explained. While it may be “rough,” Forbes estimated Diddy’s worth in 2019 at $740 million, so he’s got plenty of seed money for his kids’ new projects.

Kim and Diddy dated from 1994-2007 and shared three biological children, including son “King” Christian Combs, 22, and 13-year-old twin daughters Jessie James and D’Lila. Kim had a 28-year-old son Quincy Taylor Brown-Combs by singer/songwriter Al B. Sure!, while Diddy has a 26-year-old son Justin Dior Combs by ex-girlfriend and fashion designer Misa Hylton Brim and daughter Chance Combs, 14, by ex Sarah Chapman.

Diddy and his kids
Diddy and his six children, from left to right: Justin Dior Combs, Chris ‘King’ Combs, Quincy Combs, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and daughters Jessie James, Chance, and D’Lila Combs attend Clive Davis’ 2020 Pre-Grammy Gala at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA on Jan. 25, 2020

“So, it’s something that they’re excited about because they’re now part of the family business. They’re now ready to step up and be leaders and so it’s really about that,” Diddy continued. “It’s really about what are the goals we’re going to set for what we’re going to do to come out of this better and stronger. And have more of an impact and change the narrative of the black family and the black man and woman globally as being fearless, and being intelligent and also not taking no shorts. Getting what we deserve and doing positive things with our power.” You can watch Diddy speak on the subject starting at the 42:54 mark in the above video.