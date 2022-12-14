Diddy Insists Yung Miami Isn’t His ‘Side Chick’ After He Welcomes Baby With Dana Tran

Sean “Diddy” Combs, 53, spoke out about his relationship with City Girls rapper Yung Miami, 28, after welcoming a child with another woman. “@yungmiami305 is not my side chick. Never has been, never will be,” Diddy wrote on Twitter Dec. 13. “She’s very important and special to me, and I don’t play about my Shawty Wop,” he added. “I don’t discuss things on the internet and I will not start today.”

So think what you want. But know that if you do something to hurt mine, I’m gonna to come to your house and we’re gonna talk about it like human beings. LOVE. — LOVE (@Diddy) December 13, 2022

In a second tweet, Diddy doubled down on defending himself from his haters. “So think what you want. But know that if you do something to hurt mine, I’m gonna come to your house and we’re gonna talk about it like human beings. LOVE,” he said.

Diddy posted these tweets following Yung Miami’s Twitter rant about her supposed beau having a baby with 28-year-old Dana Tran. “I’M NOBODY SIDE BITCH LETS JUST MAKE THIS CLEAR ON THIS GOOD MONDAY! I don’t come 2nd to no bitch!” Yung Miami said in her rant. She added, “Diddy won’t even look half of y’all bitches way! Majority off y’all praying upon a falling star bitch plssssssss!!!!!!!”

Diddy and Yung Miami have supposedly been dating since at least Dec. 2021, after they celebrated New Year’s together. Diddy announced that the two were an item on Yung Miami’s own Caresha Please podcast in June. “I’m single. But I’m dating, I’m just taking my time with life,” he said. “We’re dating. We go have dates. We’re friends.” After breakup rumors swirled in November, Yung Miami confirmed that the relationship was still on by showing how Diddy flooded her room with red roses on Instagram.

On Dec. 10, Diddy shocked the world when he announced the birth of his daughter, Love Sean Combs. A source close to Diddy confirmed to HollywoodLife that Dana is indeed the mother of Diddy’s seventh child. The music record executive has six other children, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D’Lila, and Jessie, with Sarah Chapman and Kim Porter, who died in Dec. 2018.