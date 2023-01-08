Diddy Bonds With Newborn Baby Love On Private Plane Ride: ‘Love You’

Diddy shared another look at his sweet baby girl Love Sean Combs! The baby, reported to be three months old, was bundled up in a pink patterned jumper as she stayed cozy on a private plane ride with her dad, 53, in a video posted to his Instagram on Jan. 6. “Hey baby! Hey baby! Hey, hey, hey, I love you,” Diddy said to the newborn who stayed cozy in the ensemble which featured heart-shaped waffles and milk cartons. Although she’s only four weeks old, baby Love is already rocking a full head of black hair!

The “Been Around The World” rapper announced that he’d welcomed his seventh child to the world via Twitter on Dec. 10. “I’m so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world,” he said wrote in the short tweet, which did not name Love’s mother Dana Tran, 28, who is a cyber security specialist. “Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D’Lila, Jessie and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest!” he also said, shouting out his six older kids.

Diddy has four kids with his late on-again, off-again ex Kim Porter, including adopted son Quincy, 31, and youngest son Christian, 24, as well as twins Jessie and D’Lila, 16. He’s also a father to his son Justin, 28, with ex Misa Hylton, as well as daughter Chance, 16, with Sarah Chapman. The proud siblings all showered their new baby sister with love as they posed with her on Christmas Day rocking matching green and red striped pajamas along with Santa hats. “Merry Christmas from my family to yours! LOVE,” Diddy wrote, alongside a red heart.

Just two days after Christmas, Diddy couldn’t help but share photos of his new daughter as she sat in her car seat and gazed right at the camera. She already seems to be finding her sense of style, staying warm with a white blanket adorned with pink harts reminiscent of her name! In the next, she snuggled up to her dad as she dozed off for a little nap rocking an adorable pink bow! “Baby Love,” the rapper — née Sean Combs — wrote along with a heart emoji.