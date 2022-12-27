Diddy Shares 1st Look At Baby Girl Love’s Face 2 Days After Christmas: Photos

Diddy (b. Sean Combs), 53, is a proud dad once more and he to took to Instagram to show off his baby girl’s adorable face on Dec. 27 to prove it! “Baby Love,” he captioned the sweet snapshots, along with a heart emoji. His newborn daughter, Love, looked angelic in her car seat while gazing at whoever was taking the photo. She wore a cozy long sleeve shirt and was kept warm with a white blanket, which also featured pink hearts on it. In the second snapshot in the carousel, the 53-year-old held his baby girl on his chest, as she took a nap while wearing a pink onesie and a matching pink bow on her head.

Many of the Grammy-winner’s 19.4 million followers took to the comments section to gush over Love, including Diddy’s rapper friend Busta Rhymes. “Incredibly Beautiful,” he wrote, while model Naomi Campbell added, “Sweet Angel , baby LOVE , I can’t wait to see you again. Your auntie Naomi.” Singer Chandler Moore added a sweet message for Diddy as well which read, “GORGEOUS.”



The carousel of photos from the hitmaker come just one day after Diddy shared a family Christmas photo via Instagram. “Merry Christmas from my family to yours! LOVE,” he captioned the Dec. 26 post. The singer wore a green and red striped pajama onesie which notably matched all of his families PJs. In the snapshot, the Ciroc spokesman was pictured carrying his newborn child, who was wearing a cute Christmas-themed onesie. His other kids included in the photo were: Quincy, 31, King, 24, Chance, 16, and 16-year-old twins, D’Lila Star and Jessie James.

Diddy announced the birth of his daughter on Dec. 10 via Twitter. “I’m so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world. Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D’Lila, Jessie and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest!”, he wrote. The iconic rapper did not name who the identity behind “Mama Combs” is, however he has been linked to rapper rapper Yung Miami (b. Caresha Brownlee), 28, in recent months.

The City Girls songstress broke her silence on Diddy’s newborn on Dec. 23. “Yeah, I did [know],” Miami, revealed to to rapper G Herbo after he asked her during the episode of her Caresha, Please podcast if she knew Diddy was expecting. “When you’re dealing with somebody, I think communication is key,” she added. “It wasn’t, like, a surprise.” Diddy also took to Twitter to defend his relationship with the 28-year-old.

“@yungmiami305 is not my side chick. Never has been, never will be. She’s very important and special to me, and I don’t play about my Shawty Wop. I don’t discuss things on the internet and I will not start today,” he wrote on Dec. 13. He then followed up that tweet with another statement on his lady. “So think what you want. But know that if you do something to hurt mine, I’m gonna to come to your house and we’re gonna talk about it like human beings. LOVE.”