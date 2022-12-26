Diddy Shares 1st Look At New Baby Girl In Fun Family Christmas Photos

Diddy, 53, is showing off his newborn daughter in his latest Instagram post. The rapper, who welcomed his youngest child, Love, earlier this month, posed with her and the rest of his six kids, excluding his son Justin Dior, 28, as they wore matching green and red striped pajamas and Santa hats for Christmas, in the new photo. Little Love, who was facing toward her dad while in his arms, wore her own green onesie and it had a print of Santa Clauses on it.

“Merry Christmas from my family to yours! LOVE ❤️,” he captioned the post, which was shared on Dec. 25. He added a second similar photo without Love as he sat and smiled while surrounded by his kids. The brood included Quincy, 31, King, 24, Chance, 16, and twins, D’Lila Star and Jessie James, both 16.

Once Diddy shared the photos, his fans took to the comments section to respond and they loved seeing a glimpse of his new addition. “Awww you have the “wittle” baby😍😍 she is going to be so spoiled by her big sisters and big brothers #family ❤️,” one fan wrote while another wrote, “I love how you got the little one in there.” A third shared, “LOVE LOVE LOVE,” and a fourth posted, “Merry Christmas 🎄☃️ to the entire Combs Family ❤️‼️”

Diddy’s new Christmas photos come after he announced the birth of Love in a Twitter post on Dec. 10. “I’m so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world. Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D’Lila, Jessie and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest!” he wrote.

Diddy’s baby news came after he was romantically linked to Yung Miami. The 28-year-old rapper recently casually dated the talented artist and spoke out about the birth of Love for the first time during a podcast episode on Dec. 23. “Yeah, I did [know],” she replied to rapper G Herbo after he asked her if she was aware he was expecting another child, on her Caresha, Please podcast. “When you’re dealing with somebody, I think communication is key. It wasn’t, like, a surprise.”

Although Diddy didn’t initially announce who the mother of Love was when he announced the arrival of the baby girl, it was later reported to be 28-year-old cyber security specialist, Dana Tran on the birth certificiate.