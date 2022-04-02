Diddy Spotted Out With Rumored GF Yung Miami At Pre-GRAMMY Party: Photos

See Pics

Diddy was seen leaving Offsunset night club with Yung Miami in Los Angeles, CA while dressed to impress on Friday night.

Diddy, 52, started off GRAMMY Award weekend right when he attended a fun bash on Apr. 1! The rapper was photographed walking outside the Offsunset night club in West Hollywood with his rumored new girlfriend Yung Miami, 28, as they left Mike Dean and Jeff Bhasker‘s event, which was held in honor of music’s biggest night of the year on Sunday. The good-looking pair was dressed in stylish outfits as they walked by cameras and appeared relaxed around each other.

Diddy’s outfit included a black top and black leather pants. He also added a matching bucket-style hat. The beauty by his side wore a figure-flattering bright pink bodysuit and matching shoes as her long hair was partly up with the rest hanging down her shoulders. She also accessorized with large hoop earrings.

Diddy and Yung Miami’s latest outing together comes after they sparked romance rumors when they were spotted holding hands last year and rang in the new year together in late Dec./early Jan. A few weeks before that, she denied they were more than friends, but their repeated hangouts definitely still have people talking.

If the duo is romantically involved, it seems Diddy’s not ready to announce it to the world. He attended the Academy Awards last weekend and brought his 16-year-old daughter Chance as his date. The sweet father and daughter posed for adorable photos on the red carpet of the big film event and were all smiles while showing off their fashion choices for the night.

The doting dad looked handsome in a classic tux at the event while Chance looked stylish in a white dress with short flared out sleeves. Diddy proudly looked on as the teen posed for some pics while standing in front of him and it was one of the most memorable moments of the entire Oscars red carpet.

In addition to making headlines for bringing Chance, Diddy also got attention when he commented about the Will Smith and Chris Rock slapping incident at Vanity Fair’s Oscar party. The talented star said that the feud between the two men was “over,” in an interview with Page Six. “It’s all love. They’re brothers,” he said.