Diddy Brings His Daughter Chance, 16, To The Oscars For A Daddy-Daughter Date

The 94th Academy Awards was a family affair for Diddy. The rap mogul brought his teenage daughter, Chance Combs, to the extravaganza, and they posed together on the red carpet.

Sean “Diddy” Combs was nominated for an Oscar at the 94th annual Academy Awards, but that didn’t stop him from attending the Mar. 27 event. Diddy, 52, wasn’t alone – his date for the night at the Dolby Theatre in Lost Angeles was none other than his young daughter, Chance Combs. Together, Diddy and Chance, 16, took in the glam and the glitz while posing for photographers on the red carpet, and it was clear that Diddy had a proud look in his eye while standing next to his baby girl.

“Diddy bringing Chance is giving me all the father-daughter feels,” tweeted one fan after seeing the rapper on the carpet. “Diddy’s daughter Chance looks so beautiful on that red carpet,” added another. “Awwww ppl at Diddy and Chance!” said one fan, while another noted that Diddy’s daughter was “sooooo pretty omg.” While on the red carpet, Diddy said that his daughter is an aspiring actress – so who knows? Maybe someday soon, Chance will be the one nominated instead of one sitting in the seats, cheering the rest of the nominees on.

While Diddy went viral during the 2020 pandemic for allowing his beard to go grey, he had trimmed away all the silver from his locks for the event. In doing so, he looked almost twenty years younger. “I didn’t recognize Diddy,” said one fan, while another tweeted that “Diddy look 30 and he 52….” Another fan was shocked to see Diddy without any kind of sunglasses on. ‘

Diddy will be one of the many stars presenting Oscars during the 2022 broadcast. In 2021, Diddy left some people scratching their heads after he tweeted that he was a two-time Oscar winner. “I’m incredibly blessed to WIN MY SECOND OSCAR as a producer for UNDEFEATED and…. @TwoDistantFilm !!” he tweeted, according to Billboard. “Words can’t describe how I feel right now winning alongside my brothers @JoeyBadass @VanLathan @Travon @iJesseWilliams @KDTrey5 #TwoDistantStrangers #Oscars.”

In 2011, Diddy claimed he won his first Oscar for executively producing the football documentary, Undefeated. However, Diddy is not listed among the winners of the Oscar for either film on the Academy Awards’ official site, according to Billboard. Diddy joined Undefeated as an executive producer after the film had been nominated for an Oscar.