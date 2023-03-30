Britney Spears Rolls Around The Sand In Neon Green Mismatched Bikini: Watch

Britney Spears was back on social media giving her fans exactly what they want: their pop princess slaying! The “Gimme More” hitmaker did just that when she took to Instagram on Wednesday night to share a jaw-dropping video of her frolicking in the surf during a beach holiday. Rocking a tiny neon green bikini with animal print bottoms, Britney displayed her fit physique with a Bad Bunny remix playing in the background.

The clip displayed Brit Brit’s prowess with both a string swim suit and a gorgeous locale as she modeled on the sands like a professional. With some incredible yoga poses and a few choreographed dance moves, the global superstar set the internet on fire once again!

It’s great to see the “Toxic” singer back on the ‘Gram after she ghosted it about two months ago for a bit of a reprieve, which caused her followers to be a bit worried. On January 24, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to HollywoodLife that they had been contacted by concerned fans about Britney’s well-being after she deleted her IG account. “Out of an abundance of caution they provided a wellness check and did not believe she was in any kind of harm or danger,” Captain Cameron Henderson reported.

Britney has deleted her social media accounts in the past, but for unknown reasons, fans felt like this time was more serious and needed a police intervention. Last March, her IG was removed without warning only to be put back up a few days later. In September 2021, her account disappeared just two days after she shared the news of her engagement to Sam Asghari. However, Britney later took to Twitter to say she was “taking a little break” from social media to celebrate the proposal. “Don’t worry folks, I’ll be back soon,” she wrote.

Of course, Brit Brit’s stans are always keeping vigil, as they also played a part in the termination of her conservatorship in Nov. 2021. The “Piece of Me” hitmaker can barely make a move on social media without them reacting, and if the goal is to keep their pop princess safe, then it appears to be working!