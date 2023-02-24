Britney Spears Dances To Her Own 2003 Song ‘The Hook Up’ While Rocking Little Black Dress

It’s always fun to see Britney Spears dance — especially to one of her own songs! The 41-year-old pop star shared an Instagram video on February 23 where she danced in her house to her 2003 song “The Hook Up.” Britney rocked a cute little black dress and matching heels as she showed off her moves to her 41 million followers. The Grammy Award winner let her blonde hair down for the fun dance session.

In her caption, Britney noted that “The Hook Up,” from her hit 2003 album In the Zone, “was never released as a single but it was always my favorite.” The song was one of 13 tracks from Britney’s fourth studio album, which produced her classics “Toxic”, “Me Against the Music,” and “Everytime.”

Britney turned off comments on her video, so her fans couldn’t react to the dance session. The “Hold Me Closer” hitmaker regularly uses Instagram, and some of her social media behavior has left fans concerned for Britney’s well-being. In January, fans went as far as calling the police to do a wellness check on Britney at her California home, and after police officials said that they “did not believe she was in any kind of harm or danger,” the mom-of-two shared a direct message to her fans about the incident.

“As everyone knows the police were called to my home based on some prank phone calls. I love and adore my fans but this time things went a little too far and my privacy was invaded,” Britney’s lengthy Twitter post read on Jan. 26. “The police never entered my home and when they came to my gate they quickly realized there was no issue and left immediately. This felt like I was being gaslit and bullied once the incident made it to the news and being portrayed once again in a poor and unfair light by the media,” she added.

Britney was under a strict conservatorship for 13 years until it was eliminated from her life in Nov. 2021. Afterwards, Britney went on to marry her boyfriend Sam Asghari, 28, who has also spoken out against the reports that cast doubt on Britney’s well-being. There were even rumors that Britney’s family and friends wanted to plan an “intervention” to help her, but both Britney and Sam said that wasn’t true. Amidst all of this, Britney has remained estranged from her parents and her sister Jamie Lynn Spears.