Britney Spears Goes For Solo Drive After Sam Asghari Denies ‘Intervention’

Sometimes a drive is the best way to relax! Britney Spears was spotted going for a drive on her own after rumors circulated that those close to her were planning to hold an intervention for her. The singer, 41, was seen behind the wheel of her white Mercedes taking a chill drive in the photos, which you can see here, via DailyMail. She looked like she was focused on the road while out and about on Thursday, February 9.

Britney was seen alone in the car, while rocking a pair of white sunglasses, as she drove through serene roads. The drive reported lasted about 30 minutes, and she pulled into a parking lot at one point to have a phone call with a friend.

The drive came a day before Britney’s husband Sam Asghari, 28, released a statement denying rumors that the singer’s friends were planning an intervention for her, according to reports from TMZ and People. Sam assured fans that there wasn’t an intervention in a statement to Access Hollywood. “An intervention did not occur. My wife is in full control of her life and will continue to make all decisions involving her care regardless of circumstances. Speculation on her health is inappropriate and should end immediately,” he said.

Britney herself also clapped back at the report of an intervention and one that claimed she was near death. She clapped back in a post on Instagram, which she also said she would probably stop posting on because of the news stories. “It makes me sick to my stomach that it’s even legal for people to make up stories that I almost died,” she wrote. “As my hubby says it best: don’t believe everything you read!”

The “Toxic” singer has responded on a few occasions about fans speculating on her health. She took to Twitter after her fans called for a wellness check on her, which resulted in police going to her house on January 24. Britney asked fans to respect her privacy after the incident. “I love and adore my fans but this time things went a little too far and my privacy was invaded. The police never entered my home and when they came to my gate they quickly realized there was no issue and left immediately,” she tweeted.