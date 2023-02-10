Britney Spears Blasts Report That She ‘Almost Died’: ‘It Makes Me Sick To My Stomach’

Britney Spears, 41, was not happy about a TMZ report from Feb. 9 that claimed the pop star is near death. The publication reported that Britney’s family and friends allegedly “planned an intervention” for her, and one source who is allegedly “in regular contact with Britney” told TMZ that they’re “afraid she’s gonna die.” Britney lashed out about these allegations on Instagram with a lengthy message to her 41 million followers. “It makes me sick to my stomach that it’s even legal for people to make up stories that I almost died,” the “Stronger” singer began her message. “I mean at some point enough is enough !!!”

Britney continued, “I’m probably going to have to stop posting on Instagram because even though I enjoy doing it, there’s obviously a lot of people who don’t wish me well !!! I’m honestly not surprised at all … Again doing the best I can !!!” The Crossroads star also pointed out that her controversial conservatorship, once controlled by her estranged father Jamie Spears, “has been over for almost a year,” and she’s happy doing normal things in life again.

“No folks, it’s not 2007 … it’s 2023 and I’m making my first homemade lasagna at home !!! I finally got my fireplace to work in my living room !!!” Britney wrote. “As my hubby says it best: don’t believe everything you read !!! All that love right back at ya !!!” she added.

Britney’s husband, Sam Asghari, also denied that there was any truth to the TMZ story. “An intervention did not occur,” Sam, 28, said in a statement to Access Hollywood‘s Mario Lopez. “My wife is in full control of her life and will continue to make all decisions involving her care regardless of circumstances. Speculation on her health is inappropriate and should end immediately,” he also said.

There were some pretty strong allegations about Britney’s wellbeing in the TMZ story. The outlet claimed an intervention was being planned by people close to Britney who are “alarmed by her erratic, volatile behavior.” TMZ also alleged that the “Gimme More” hitmaker has “been flying off the handle” and she’s allegedly “not taking the medications that stabilize her.”

Even Britney’s fans have grown concerned about her. At the end of January, they actually called a welfare check to her home after noticing her bizarre social media behavior. Ventura County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to HollywoodLife that they had indeed been contacted regarding Britney’s wellbeing. “Last night around 11pm they received some calls from fans because Britney deleted her Instagram and fans were concerned,” Captain Cameron Henderson told HL. “Out of an abundance of caution they provided a wellness check and did not believe she was in any kind of harm or danger.”

But Britney didn’t appreciate the wellness check and she scolded fans for overstepping a line when they called the police to her house. “As everyone knows the police were called to my home based on some prank phone calls. I love and adore my fans but this time things went a little too far and my privacy was invaded,” she wrote in an IG statement.