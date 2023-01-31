Britney Spears Returns To IG After Concerned Fans Call Police For Welfare Check

Britney Spears is back. The 41-year-old pop superstar reactivated her Instagram about a week after concerned fans called a welfare check to her home. She announced her presence by sharing a photo of a rose on Jan 30 and captioning the post with a lengthy statement about people thinking they know her life when in reality, they know very little about her. “Since everyone thinks they know my story. THINK AGAIN !!! A mere side of any given SUNDAY doesn’t show worship placing someones story out there … it’s a day of WELCOMING … not a righteous reply !!! It is what it is … nope I’m not having a breakdown … I am who I am and moving forward in my life,” she assured followers.

“I have never felt better !!! Nope, I’m not this girl or that girl … I am River Red … and being able to volumize my voice in a world where I lost my rights … for 15 years … gives me an opportunity to succeed !!!” she continued on a positive note. “Opportunity to know I matter and maybe if you walked in my shoes, then maybe just maybe you could understand.”

Britney then updated fans about her return to a more normal life following her 13-year controversial conservatorship, which was headed by her allegedly abusive father, Jamie Spears. “Still learning this no rules thing … I don’t think so limited … I feel younger and in awe … unfortunately I’m boring as hell and drink hot chocolate at night !!!” she admitted. “I’ve waited nearly 15 years to drink alcohol only to realize I hate it !!! It makes me sad and I feel bloated, although food tastes better … Stay blessed and driven … SIT DOWN AND STAY HUMBLE … Nahhh, I’d rather show my ass !!!” She concluded her statement by confirming that she deleted and reactivated her Instagram account simply because she could.

A few days earlier, on Jan. 26, Britney scolded fans for overstepping a line when they called the police to her house on Tuesday, Jan. 24. “As everyone knows the police were called to my home based on some prank phone calls. I love and adore my fans but this time things went a little too far and my privacy was invaded. The police never entered my home and when they came to my gate they quickly realized there was no issue and left immediately,” she wrote in the below statement.

Following the incident, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to HollywoodLife that they had indeed been contacted regarding the “Circus” singer’s wellbeing. “Last night around 11pm they received some calls from fans because Britney deleted her Instagram and fans were concerned,” Captain Cameron Henderson told HL. “Out of an abundance of caution they provided a wellness check and did not believe she was in any kind of harm or danger.”

Since reactivating her Instagram, Britney has gone back to sharing clips of herself dancing in her home. She revealed in another post from Jan. 30 that she used a ring light for the first time and was “proud” of herself for trying something new. Her third video from that day (seen above) showed her dancing in white short shorts and an orange crop top in a private room at a gym. “My hair is SOOO PUURRTTTY,” she captioned it.