Britney Spears Visited By Police After Fans Ask For Welfare Check: ‘We Don’t Believe’ She’s In ‘Danger’

After police were called to Britney Spears’ home to conduct a wellness check on Tuesday, January 24, they determined the pop star wasn’t in any danger. The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to HollywoodLIfe that they had been contacted by concerned fans about the “Toxic” singer’s well-being after she deleted her Instagram account. “Last night around 11pm they received some calls from fans because Britney deleted her Instagram and fans were concerned,” Captain Cameron Henderson said, before adding, “Out of an abundance of caution they provided a wellness check and did not believe she was in any kind of harm or danger.”

Britney has deleted her social media accounts in the past, but for whatever reason, fans felt like this time was more serious and needed a police intervention. Taking to TikTok, many of them livestreamed their requests to the police for a wellness check on their queen. “I was calling because I am worried about the physical safety of a resident in your area,” a caller can be heard saying in one of the videos. “There’s been suspicious activity online and now her account has been deleted.”

Last March, Britney’s Instagram account was removed without warning only to be put back up a few days later. In September 2021, her account disappeared just two days after she shared the news of her engagement to Sam Asghari. However, Britney later took to Twitter to say she was “taking a little break” from social media to celebrate the proposal. “Don’t worry folks, I’ll be back soon,” she wrote.

Of course, Brit Brit’s stans are always keeping vigil, as they also played a part in the termination of her conservatorship in Nov. 2021. The “Piece of Me” hitmaker can barely make a move on social media without them reacting, and if the goal is to keep their pop princess safe, then it appears to be working!