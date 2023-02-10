Sam Asghari Denies Britney Spears ‘Intervention’ Rumor: ‘My Wife Is In Full Control’

Sam Asghari clapped back at rumors that Britney Spears’ friends held an intervention for her on Friday, February 10. Britney’s husband, 28, assured fans that she’s in total control in a statement to Access Hollywood’s Mario Lopez. He also called on fans to stop publicly speaking about her health.

Sam released the statement a day after reports that those close to the “Hold Me Closer” singer, 41, were planning to have a sit-down talk with her. “An intervention did not occur. My wife is in full control of her life and will continue to make all decisions involving her care regardless of circumstances. Speculation on her health is inappropriate and should end immediately,” he told Access.

Before the popstar’s husband spoke out, reports from both People and TMZ claimed that people close to her were planning an intervention. A source told TMZ that an intervention and another plan for Britney to receive treatment had been canceled after she became “somewhat aware.”

Britney herself clapped back at the report with a lengthy statement on Instagram. “It makes me sick to my stomach that it’s even legal for people to make up stories that I almost died … I mean at some point enough is enough,” she wrote. “As my hubby says it best: don’t believe everything you read!”

It’s not the first time that the “Toxic” singer has fired back at either media outlets or her fans for speculating on her health. After fans called a welfare check to her home, she took to Instagram to tell them that they had gone a step too far. “This felt like I was being gaslit and bullied once the incident made it to the news and being portrayed once again in a poor and unfair light by the media,” she said. “During this time in my life, I truly hope the public and my fans who I care so much about can respect my privacy moving forward.”

The response also came a little over a week after Britney called out Alyssa Milano after the actress tweeted calling for someone to “check on” the singer. “It saddens me to see things about me from people who don’t know me,” Britney wrote. “This definitely feels like a form of bullying!” A rep for Alyssa revealed that she’d privately reached out to Britney to apologize in a statement to TMZ.