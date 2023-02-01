Britney Spears Accuses Alyssa Milano Of ‘Bullying’ After Actress’ Tweet Asking To ‘Check On’ Her

Less than twenty-four hours after Britney Spears reactivated her Instagram, causing fans to call a welfare check on her, the 41-year-old pop icon called out one of those “concerned” people: Alyssa Milano. Alyssa, 50, tweeted, “Someone please go check on Britney Spears” on Dec. 21, 2022. “It saddens me,” Britney wrote on her Instagram Story while sharing Alyssa’s tweet, “to see things about me from people who don’t know me!!!

“This definitely feels like a form of bullying!!!” continued Britney in her message. From there, she called out Alyssa for turning her back on a fellow sister by joining the crowd. “Ladies, we are supposed to be rooting for one another, not pulling one another down!!!” wrote Spears.

Britney – who has changed her Instagram profile so that her listed name is “River Red” – returned to Instagram on Jan. 30, a week after deactivating the account. Fans, proving the adage that “the road to hell is paved with good intentions,” phoned the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office with concerns over Britney’s safety. “Last night around 11 pm, they received some calls from fans because Britney deleted her Instagram, and fans were concerned,” Captain Cameron Henderson said in a statement to HollywoodLife. “Out of an abundance of caution, they provided a wellness check and did not believe she was in any kind of harm or danger.”

Britney responded to the fans’ concern with a tweet saying they “went a little too far, and my privacy was invaded.”

“Since everyone thinks they know my story. THINK AGAIN!!!” Britney said in a now-deleted caption on her return post, which was a photo of a rose. “A mere side of any given SUNDAY doesn’t show worship placing someones story out there … it’s a day of WELCOMING … not a righteous reply !!! It is what it is … nope I’m not having a breakdown … I am who I am and moving forward in my life. I have never felt better !!! Nope, I’m not this girl or that girl … I am River Red .. and being able to volumize my voice in a world where I lost my rights … for 15 years .. gives me an opportunity to succeed !!!”

“I feel younger and in awe,” she continued in her message. “Unfortunately, I’m boring as hell and drink hot chocolate at night !!! I’ve waited nearly 15 years to drink alcohol only to realize I hate it !!! It makes me sad and I feel bloated, although food tastes better … Stay blessed and driver … SIT DOWN AND STAY HUMBLE … Nahhh, I’d rather show my a*** !!!”

Britney concluded her message with, “PS yes I took my Instagram down and now it’s back up because I can !!!”