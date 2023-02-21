Britney Spears Tells Her Fans Not To ‘Call The Cops’ If She Deletes Her Instagram Again: Watch

One week after dancing on Instagram in a lime green mini dress, Britney Spears, 41, returned to the social media app to show off some of her own dress creations. While she showed off a sexy pink ensemble, the pop icon also asked her fans not to call the police if she deletes her Instagram again. “So guys, I just want you to know if I shut down my Instagram do not call the cops,” she begged her 41.7 million followers in the video. In addition, she captioned the post with a message that was seemingly for her parents Jamie and Lynne Spears. “Stay humble out there, y’all !!! Hi mommy and daddy, I am a star now have you heard ??? Carry on peeps …,” Britney wrote.

In a fan re-post of the same clip, many of the “Hold Me Closer” hitmaker’s fans took to the comments to react to the star’s post. “has she always sounded like that? or is it a bit or something,” one fan asked in response to Britney’s seemingly British accent, while another added, “She’s talking with a British accent.” A third admirer noted that the blonde beauty‘s latest video left them speechless. “I don’t even have words for this……”, they penned, along with a laughing emoji.

Some of Brit’s fans praised the 41-year-old for making her own dresses. “I love this so much. I thought it was so cool when she sewed her own dress. This is so funny. Never be a roller coaster!!”, they commented, along with quoting the popstar at the end. In a separate comment, another member of the Britney Army compared her video to a couple of popular TV shows. “She’s giving me ‘the office’ meets ‘New Girl’ vibes and I’m thriving on it,” the fan joked.

Britney’s comment regarding the police comes nearly one month after she accused her fans of going “too far” in being worried about her. “As everyone knows the police were called to my home based on some prank phone calls. I love and adore my fans but this time things went a little too far and my privacy was invaded,” her lengthy Twitter post read on Jan. 26. “The police never entered my home and when they came to my gate they quickly realized there was no issue and left immediately.” Police officials said that they “did not believe she was in any kind of harm or danger,” and this prompted the mom-of-two to speak out.

“This felt like I was being gaslit and bullied once the incident made it to the news and being portrayed once again in a poor and unfair light by the media,” she continued. “During this time in my life, I truly hope the public and my fans who I care so much about can respect my privacy moving forward. All the love, B.” The Crossroads star’s conservatorship came to an end on Nov. 12, 2021, after 13 years under her father’s care. Since then, there have been multiple reports about Britney’s well-being, widely escalated by her fan base. Her husband, Sam Asghari, 28, has even spoken out about the reports and stated that he “doesn’t even control” what they eat for dinner, let alone his wife. Sam and Brit got married in June 2022 among A-list celebs like Madonna, Selena Gomez, and more.