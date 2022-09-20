Britney Spears Stuns In Pink Cutout Dress In New Video: Watch

Britney Spears is always rocking some sort of sexy outfit on her Instagram and that’s exactly what she did in her latest video. The 40-year-old rocked a neon pink silk gown with massive cutouts on the side of her waist and stomach as she posed and walked around her balcony.

Britney captioned the video with three rose emojis as she paraded around her balcony wearing the sleeveless Amanda Uprichard turtleneck Kaye Dress. The floor-length dress was silky and hugged her frame perfectly. She accessorized with peep-toe heels and threw her blonde hair up into a messy bun with side bangs framing her face.

Britney posted the photo from her vacation and since being away she has posted a slew of videos rocking all different sexy outfits. One video was taken on a boat with her husband, Sam Asghari. In the video, Britney rocked an off-the-shoulder blue and white floral mini dress with a ruffled hem and a ruched neckline.

Britney styled the mini dress with a pair of blue sneakers and big round sunglasses. Later on in the video, she ditched her mini dress for a blue leopard print string bikini. The triangle top and matching side-tie bottoms put her toned figure on display as she danced around and later added a straw beach hat.

Britney is always showing off her midriff in sexy outfits and aside from these outfits, she recently posted a video of her dancing while wearing tiny blue low-rise cotton shorts and three different crop tops. Her first top was a bright red short-sleeve top with a sweetheart neckline and an open back while the second one was very similar but was light yellow and off-the-shoulder. Her third top was a bright floral crop top with flutter sleeves.