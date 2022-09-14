Britney Spears Breaks Down In Tears In New Dance Video: ‘A Release I’ve Needed For A Long Time’

“It’s been a while since I’ve cried on camera,” Britney Spears captioned her latest dance video. In the clip, uploaded on Sept. 13, Britney, 40, found herself shedding tears while channeling her energy and spirit to Indila’s “S.O.S.” Britney twirled, danced as the music played, and expressed herself in a way that left her cheeks wet with tears. Britney also told her fans that she wasn’t having a “breakdown” but that this moment was “a release that I’ve needed for a very long time now.” She also said that the cry sesh was due to a “spiritual experience, for sure” and that this might not be the last time we see her cry. “I think I need to do that way more,” she added. “Psss…bawling.”

Fans gave love to Britney in the comments section. “Release all that bad energy,” one wrote. “You’re an artist, Brit. Express yourself!” added another. The rest of the comments were just as supportive: “Vulnerability is the strongest act of kindness”; “Release the pain, beautiful,”; “Hope you have healing and peace for the rest of your life,”; “If we don’t release our tears they build up and are stored as pain. I am in awe of how you process your emotions so gracefully.”

In recent weeks, Britney has dealt with stress regarding her strained relationship with her sons, Sean Preston and Jayden. The two teenagers, whom Britney shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline, haven’t seen or spoken with their mother for months. In a recent interview, they revealed why they didn’t attend her wedding to Sam Asghari in June. “I’m not saying that I’m not happy for her,” said Jayden, 15. “I’m really happy for them, but she didn’t invite the whole family, and then if it was just going to be me and Preston, I just don’t see how that situation would have ended on good terms.”

Jayden also spoke out against his mother’s social media posts. “It’s like almost as if she has to put something on Instagram to get attention, Jayden said. “This has gone on for years and years and years, and there’s a high chance that this is never going to really stop, but I’m hoping for me, maybe she will.” Jayden also said that there’s a chance that his relationship with Britney could be fixed. “It’s just going to take a lot of time and effort… I really want to see her again.”

Britney has responded to her sons’ critiques. “I’ve tried my best at being the best person I can be,” she wrote on Sept. 1. “I say to my son Jayden that I send all the love in the world to you every day for the rest of my life.”