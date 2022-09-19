Britney Spears Went To Hawaii To ‘Clear Her Mind’ After ‘Weeks’ Of ‘Crying’ Over Drama With Her Sons

Britney Spears, 40, used her recent trip to Hawaii with her husband Sam Asghari as a way to help her “clear her mind” after going through some very public drama with her sons, Sean, 17, and Jayden, 16. “Britney needed to get away and clear her mind, as the past several weeks have been so hard on her emotionally,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “When she should have been celebrating the massive success of her new song [“Hold Me Closer”], she was crying over the situation with her boys.”

“Hawaii has always been a source of great tranquility to Britney, as she feels so safe there,” the source continued. “She really wants to center herself again and get spiritually centered. She wants to refocus her energy and her time on things that are important for her, one of which is having a baby with Sam.”

“When she goes to Hawaii, Britney feels the aloha spirit and everyone there treats her with such love,” the source added. “It is such a romantic place for her and Sam too. She is really trying to make peace with her past and she wants nothing more than for her sons to know that she loves them and that she will be there when they are ready. She knows they will come around one day and see that she was always there for them, physically, emotionally and financially.”

Britney and her sons have been making headlines recently after the teens’ father, Kevin Federline, revealed they haven’t seen their mom in months after making a decision to not go to her and Sam’s wedding. Jayden also revealed the reason he and his brother have decided to stay away from the pop star as of right now, in an interview with ITV.

“It’s almost as if she has to put something on Instagram to get attention,” Jayden said in the interview. “I’m hoping, for me, maybe she will [stop].” He also admitted he and Sean want to mend their relationship with their mother but it will take “time and effort.”

Britney responded to the interview shortly after the interview went public and accused her sons of being distant even when they were together in person. “My love for my children has no boundaries and it deeply saddens me to know his outcry of saying I wasn’t up his expectations of a mother … and maybe one day we can meet face to face and talk about this openly !!!!” she wrote on Instagram earlier this month. “Maybe dear child YOU can explain why our family would do that to anyone !!!”

After Britney’s public frustrations, it seems spending time in Hawaii did help her to “get away from” the drama. “With all the drama that’s surrounded Britney the past several weeks, she seriously wanted to just get away from it all and head to her happy place,” a second source EXCLUSIVELY shared. “Hawaii has always been a peaceful sanctuary for Britney, and she couldn’t think of anywhere better to clear her mind from all the negative energy. She is so thankful she has the best huband to support her and stick by her side through it all. She has a lot of soul searching to do, so Hawaii was the best place she could think of to meditate and figure some things out.”