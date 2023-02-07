Britney Spears Rocks Gold Mini Dress After She’s Left ‘Mortified’ By Recent Singing Video

Oops! she did it again! Britney Spears, 41, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a sexy video of herself in a gold mini-dress while also revealing that she was “mortified” after sharing a clip of her singing “Oops!…I Did It Again” earlier in the week. In the post, the 41-year-old rocked the revealing ensemble complete with chic high-heel pumps. “Holy s*** !!! Mistake s***!!! I posted the wrong video of me singing yesterday and once I did, I tried to play it off with the caption !!! Embrace the fall !!! Yep and try to play it off … yep that’s me !!!!”, her caption on the post began. “I was in the studio messing around and I accidentally posted that version !!! Mortified, completely mortified !!! Anyway … this is me last night in my new gold dress !!! Think I need to salsa in this dress !!!”

Soon after she shared the clip, a fan re-posted the video and many flooded the comments with their reactions to Britney’s ensemble. “I love that dresss”, one Britney stan wrote, while another chimed in, “I’m living for this hairrrrr [sic].” A separate admirer noted how the gold dress reminded them of Britney’s 2008 album Circus. “Dress reminds me of ‘Circus’,” the person wrote. The blonde beauty’s fans also made sure to highlight that Brit revealed she was laying down tracks in the studio. “She looks so good! And is she teasing with possible new music if she was in studio?”, the fan account captioned the post.

As Britney’s caption revealed, the gold dress post comes amid her since-deleted clip of her belting out “Oops!…I Did It Again” earlier this week. Initially, the 41-year-old shared a clip of herself off-camera singing the 2000 smash hit, however, as the camera was pointed at the ceiling it’s not clear if she meant to record the moment. “Most of this sounds pretty flat … but I liked DOING IT AGAIN,” she captioned the now-removed video. “Wait OOPS…That was so lame… I know!!!” Later, a fan account re-posted the archived clip and her fans loved it. “She sounds sooooo [sic] good,” one admirer wrote, while another added, “I freaked out when she posted this yesterday!!!!!! It was such a nice surprise.”

The pop legend’s post also comes five days after she seemingly shaded her sons Jayden Federline, 16, and Sean Preston Federline, 17, following Pamela Anderson‘s Netflix documentary aired on Jan. 31. “I’m such a fan of Pamela Anderson … she was the only sex icon at one time in America and she still is!!!”, the mom-of-two began in a lengthy Instagram caption. “I really respect the fact that her children stood up for her relating to the fact that people were trying to sell her story from the past!!! They said, ‘Why the hell bring up things that happened 20 years ago if that really messed up my mom???’ Referring to the embarrassing subject being sold in a comedic TV comparison… I mean when I read THAT, I was like DAMN!!! With 4 documentaries released about me last year with people I adore speaking up about my past!!! THAT alone was almost as hard as what I went through in my past!!!!”

Britney welcomed her two boys with her ex-husband Kevin Federline, 44, with who she was married to from 2004 until they divorced three years later. The Grammy-winner has since moved on and married actor Sam Asghari, 28, in the summer of 2022. The duo has been romantically linked since 2016 and revealed that they were engaged via Instagram in Sept. 2021. “I can’t f****** believe it !!!!!!”, she captioned the video of her diamond ring at the time.