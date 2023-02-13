Britney Spears Dances In A Strapless Lime Green Mini Dress To Salt-N-Pepa’s ‘Push It’: Watch

Pop icon Britney Spears, 41, continues to show off her dance moves with sexy videos on Instagram, including Monday’s Salt-N-Pepa-inspired clip. Although the blonde bombshell didn’t leave her usual lengthy caption on this video, she sure did look amazing in a mini lime-green cocktail dress. Brit completed her ensemble with chic black platform heels, a pendant necklace, and a stylish fur shall. The “Hold Me Closer” songstress also rocked her long tresses down and placed her bangs carefully to frame her face.

Soon after she shared the clip on Monday, several fan accounts re-posted the video and her loyal Britney Army flooded the comments with their reactions. “That color looks amazing on her!!! Its the color of my birthstone also,” one admirer observed, while another chimed in, “Freedom looks good on her.” However, not everyone loved the clip as one online hater penned, “This is so cringe.”

The 41-year-old’s latest dancing post comes three days after Britney slammed “the media” for reporting that she had “almost died” on Feb. 9. “It makes me sick to my stomach that it’s even legal for people to make up stories that I almost died … I mean at some point enough is enough !!! I’m probably going to have to stop posting on Instagram because even though I enjoy doing it, there’s obviously a lot of people who don’t wish me well !!!”, her caption began.

Later, the mom-of-two noted that she is “doing the best” she can after her 13-year conservatorship came to an end in 2021. “I’m honestly not surprised at all … Again doing the best I can !!! Again, the conservatorship has been over for almost a year … No folks, it’s not 2007 … it’s 2023 and I’m making my first homemade lasagna at home !!! I finally got my fireplace to work in my living room !!! As my hubby [Sam Asghari] says it best: don’t believe everything you read !!! All that love right back at ya !!!”, she concluded.

Britney also shared a video on Feb. 10 to reassure her fans she is “alive and well”, while she rocked a pink crop top and mini skirt. “This week in the news it said that I almost died and that I have a manager and ‘doctors’ !!! I don’t have a management team nor will I ever again in my life !!! I don’t have ‘medical doctors’ !!! I take Prozac for depression and that’s about it,” she captioned the post amid her fans worrying about her. To shift the topic on to lighter subjects, Britney noted that as of late she’s “into diamond gowns and funky fashion.”

The starlet’s husband, Sam, also spoke out about the rumors of an “intervention” regarding Britney’s health in an interview with Access Hollywood’s Mario Lopez on Feb. 9. “An intervention did not occur. My wife is in full control of her life and will continue to make all decisions involving her care regardless of circumstances. Speculation on her health is inappropriate and should end immediately,” he told the outlet. The Crossroads star and the 28-year-old got married on June 9, 2022, in an intimate ceremony among A-list celebrities.