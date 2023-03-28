Lala Kent Says She ‘Blacked Out’ During ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Reunion: I Was ‘Enraged’

Seeing red! Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent, 32, appeared on SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live on Mar. 28, to dish about what went down at the Season 10 reunion, where she revealed she “blacked out” after being so “enraged” about the Tom Sandoval cheating scandal. “I’m still recovering, my mind is fried,” the blonde beauty said of how she felt post-reunion, filming. “I completely blacked out, I was so enraged.” Lala then said although it technically didn’t “directly affect” her, she was “triggered” by the affair between Tom and Raquel Leviss, 28.

“I don’t want to say it didn’t directly affect me, because it did trigger me,” she explained. “It reminded me of the way Randall [Emmett] slithered around, so I feel for my friend [Ariana Madix].” Later, Lala asked how they could “sleep at night” after “projecting” onto her throughout the season. “But at the same time, it was all of these times that they projected onto me all season,” the 32-year-old went on. “I was like, ‘How in the world can you sleep at night?’ All of the things you said to me.”

Lala then went on to cite a Page Six article from Mar. 2, that was published just one day prior to the Tom and Ariana’s split becoming public. “This was the night that they were caught,” the TV personality shared. “Right after Watch What Happens Live, and an article came out where Sandoval was saying I just need to ‘be real’. Me?! Little old me?!” Lala continued and said that the “problem” was that she was “too real” for the 47-year-old who cheated on Ariana. She clarified that the “projection” was what led her to become so “enraged” during filming the reunion.

After they filmed the reunion, Lala reflected on her behavior and told a producer that she felt she went, “a little too crazy.” The producer then reassured her that they will be able to “pull” her “back a bit” when they “edit” the episode “down.” When asked how Ariana is doing following her and Tom’s breakup, the Give Them Lala host confirmed she is doing well. “I think she’s thriving. I think she’s realizing this was the universe intervening and getting her out of something that she wasn’t happy in.”

Jeff Lewis and Lala then went into detail about an alleged “video” of Tom and Raquel “pleasuring themselves” and that’s when Lala revealed she suspected the affair was going on “during filming” of the show. “I knew, you’ll see this season, during regular filming before regular cameras went back up,” she explained. “I was saying from experience, these two have crossed a line. They’re f****** each other.” Although she “didn’t have any proof” she was suspicious of the affair. Lala clarified that she was not eager to tell Ariana because they were not “super close” since Lala dislikes Tom so much.

As Bravo fans know, Ariana and her now-ex broke up earlier this month when news of his affair with the 28-year-old broke on Mar. 3. Since then, Tom and Raquel were spotted engaged in a deep conversation at the Season 10 reunion. Tom recently told TMZ on Mar. 27, that he wishes he “could’ve handled things way better,” in regard to his affair amid his nine-year romance with Ariana. One day prior to that, the 37-year-old told reported that she “doesn’t care” about what her ex and Raquel do. “I don’t know what they do,” she said in a video obtained by Page Six. “At this point, I don’t care about anything that either of them does.”