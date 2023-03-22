Rihanna Goes Shopping For Baby Items In LA Amid 2nd Pregnancy: Photos

Busy momma! “Work” hitmaker Rihanna, 35, was spotted shopping for baby items on Mar. 21, while she showed off her growing baby bump (see PHOTOS HERE). During the outing in Los Angeles, RiRi bundled up for the rainy weather in a pair of oversized jeans, a grey crewneck sweatshirt, and a black puffer coat. The billionaire completed the casual, yet chic, ensemble with a pair of oversized sunglasses, a large gold chain necklace, and oversized blue boots. Rihanna was also spotted wearing earphones to tune out the outside world, while she also tied her raven-hued tresses up in a messy updo.

Just last week the Fenty Beauty founder and her beau, A$AP Rocky, 34, were spotted reportedly leaving Maxfields in West Hollywood on Mar. 15. During the outing, the expecting mom rocked a chic blue and red striped polo shirt, baggy jeans, utility boots, all while showing off her baby bump. That day, Rihanna completed the look with black sunglasses, a min purse, and oversized gold hoop earrings. Her man, who is also the father of her first child, rocked a pair of jeans, a green puffer vest, and a red plaid shirt.

The 35-year-old recording artist announced that she is pregnant with her second child during her iconic Super Bowl Halftime performance on Feb. 12. For her performance, the Barbados native opted for a red monochromatic look with baggy cargo pants, a tight shirt complete with a plastic bra, and a large unbuttoned coat. The current mom-of-one rubbed her baby bump when she hit the stage and kicked off the show with her song “B**** Better Have My Money.”

Riri welcomed her son with the rapper in May 2022, about nine months before announcing she is expecting once more. Although the bombshell has not revealed the name of her son, she did give the world a first look at his face in an adorable TikTok video on Dec. 17, 2022. She captioned the video with, “hacked,” joking that her little man stole her phone. Later, she and A$AP Rocky graced the cover of British Vogue with their baby boy in February for the outlet’s March issue. One day after Valentine’s Day, she also shared a solo shot of her son with the caption, “my perfect baby!!! @britishvogue @inezandvinoodh.”

Ahead of the sensational Super Bowl performance, the businesswoman spoke with ELLE Magazine about how motherhood has changed her life in profound ways. “Becoming a mother has only added to the inspiration in my life. I’ve had to find the balance between an efficient routine that maximizes precious ‘me’ time and full glam, because I really enjoy that colorful creative process,” Rihanna gushed at the time. Most recently, she shared an adorable set of photos of her son via Instagram on Mar. 5. “my son when he found out his sibling is going to the Oscars and not him,” she joked of her announcement that she was set to attend the 95th annual Oscars. She performed her Oscar-nominated song, “Lift Me Up”, and later, rocked a sequined crop top and skirt to the after-party.