Rihanna Puts Baby Bump On Display In Plunging Sequin Crop Top & Skirt At Oscars After-Party

Rihanna is currently expecting her second baby, but that didn’t stop her from attending an Oscars after-party. The singer, who just headlined the Super Bowl Halftime Show a few weeks ago, looked absolutely gorgeous in a super low-cut sequin bralette and a matching sequin skirt at Beyonce’s Oscars after-party while showing off her baby bump to the world.

Rihanna attended the party wearing a completely bedazzled silver sequin bralette that put her ample cleavage on full display. Across her bare baby bump was a silver strap while a matching silver sequin skirt completed her look. On top of her set, she rocked a hot pink silk robe and she accessorized with a diamond choker necklace.

This was Rihanna’s fourth outfit change of the night as she first arrived on the red carpet wearing an Alaia outfit featuring a long-sleeve sheer black dress with a leather crop top and skirt on top. Later that evening, she hit the stage to perform her nominated song, “Lift Me Up,” when she wore a plunging black bedazzled top with long crystal fringe hanging off the top and covering her bump. She styled the top with baggy black metallic pants and black leather elbow-length gloves.

For her third outfit change, Rihanna slipped into a mint green silk maxi skirt with a slit on the side, styled with an off-the-shoulder furry green blouse. RiRi’s cropped top put her bare bump on display and was short in the front but long on the sides and draped in the back. She topped her look off with matching gloves and a pair of green strappy gladiator heel sandals.

Rihanna changed the game in maternity fashion the first time she was pregnant, and she appears to being upping the ante this second time around. The pregnant singer announced her pregnancy in February 2023 after showing off her baby bump at the Super Bowl during the Halftime Show. She revealed her baby bump in an all-red outfit while accessorizing her look with her hair in a ponytail.

And before this after-party, Rihanna attended the 95th annual Academy Awards in a long-sleeve sheer black dress with a leather crop top and skirt. She was nominated for Best Original Song for her song, “Lift Me Up,” which she created for the movie Black Panther, so she had a lot to celebrate. And she looked fantastic while doing so.

Rihanna, who already shares a 9-month-old son with A$AP Rocky, has been laying low since her Super Bowl performance and hasn’t been on any red carpets since then, so it was a big deal for her to attend the Oscars and this after-party.