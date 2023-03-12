Rihanna Shows Off Baby Bump In Sheer Black Leather Dress At The Oscars

The moment we’ve all been waiting for has finally arrived – Rihanna made her debut at the Oscars when she slayed the red carpet. The 35-year-old looked gorgeous in a long-sleeve sheer black dress with a leather crop top and skirt. Rihanna is nominated for Best Original Song for her song, “Lift Me Up,” which she created for the movie Black Panther.

Rihanna put her baby bump on full display in this long-sleeve turtleneck black dress that was completely see-through. She added a black leather halterneck bralette on top and styled the look with a low-rise, thick black leather skirt with a long train that trailed behind her. As for her glam, she threw her hair back into a high, messy nun and added a dark red lip.

Not only has it been less than a year since Rihanna gave birth to her son, but the star announced she is pregnant with her second child during her showstopping Super Bowl halftime performance. At her halftime show, Rihanna opened up the performance by rubbing her baby bump while wearing a bright red, skintight outfit – all while suspended in the air on a stage floating in the air.

Rihanna has been laying low since her phenomenal Super Bowl performance and although she hasn’t been on any red carpets since then, she did just land the cover of British Vogue where she rocked a high-slit silk black dress while posing on the beach with A$AP and her son.

On the cover, Rihanna wore a black silk halterneck maxi dress with a crystal neckline and a hip-high cutout slit that showed off her long, toned legs. Holding her hand behind her was A$AP, who was holding their adorable baby son born in May.