Rihanna Changes Into Crop Top & Cradles Bare Baby Bump With A$AP Rocky After Oscars Performance

Rihanna changed into a third Academy Awards look after taking the stage for her performance at the show. Afterward, the singer was pictured backstage with A$AP Rocky, in photos which you can see here. For her third look of the night, RiRi rocked a strapless, cropped green shirt with long train and matching green skirt with a thigh-high slit. Her baby bump was fully on display in the ensemble, and she protectively held it with her gloved hands in several of the photos with her man. A$AP looked so incredibly proud of Rihanna, as he cozied up to her and cradled her growing belly, as well.

Earlier in the evening, Rihanna walked the red carpet solo, and was the last star to arrive inside before the show. For her red carpet look, she looked absolutely stunning in a sheer black and leather dress. Once again, her baby bump was very visible, this time, through the see-through fabric. Later on, she took the stage in a bedazzled jumpsuit to perform her Oscar-nominated song “Lift Me Up” during the show.

After having her first child in May 2022, Rihanna announced that she was pregnant once again while performing at the Super Bowl in February. Throughout her first pregnancy, Rihanna was fearless with her fashion, showing off a variety of sexy maternity looks in the months leading up to when she gave birth. This time around appears to be no different, as she’s taken things to the next level with her style choices on one of the biggest fashion nights of the year.

Ahead of the Oscars, RiRi joked about how her unborn baby will get to attend such an iconic night. She took to Instagram to share a photo of her firstborn child, which she captioned, “My son when he found out his sibling is going to the Oscars and not him.” Considering Rihanna and A$AP have been fairly private about their family life so far, this was a rare social media shot of their little one. However, he did make his debut in Vogue for a photo shoot with his famous parents in February.