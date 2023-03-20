Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Why She Wore A ‘Short Dress’ For Wedding With Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian‘s wedding look wasn’t everybody’s cup of tea. But the reality TV star, 43, just took to Instagram to explain why she wanted a flirty, short Dolce & Gabbana dress for her lavish Italian nuptials to Travis Barker, 46, in May of 2022. It all comes down to inspo from iconic 90’s band Guns N Roses! “The first inspiration for my dress was when Travis and I were watching Guns N’ Roses ‘November Rain’ video one night before we were even engaged, and we said to each other ‘this has to be our wedding,'” the mom of three captioned a March 19 photo carousel of the dress, along with pics of planning the look. “She was wearing a short dress and I thought to myself ‘I need a short dress!’

Kourtney was referring, of course, to supermodel Stephanie Seymour‘s iconic ultra short high-low wedding dress. In the video for the 1992 power ballad, Stephanie was seen marrying her then real-life boyfriend, GNR frontman Axl Rose in a similarly lavish ceremony. Kourt also explained that it’s been a year since she began planning the eye-catching lace and bustier look! “One year ago, we had our first in-person meeting with @dolcegabbana to start the design process of my wedding dress!!” she wrote.

While Kourtney wrote that she already knew at the time that she wanted to do the star-studded event in Italy, she still wanted to maintain a “spontaneous” feel — and she revealed what detail gave her “chills.” “When we knew our wedding was going to be in Portofino, it also influenced the vibes and feeling of the dress,” she continued writing. “I also just wanted to feel like we ran off to Italy and got married and wanted the dress and wedding to feel that way! When @dolcegabbana suggested putting Travis’s head tattoo of the Virgin Mary on the handmade lace veil with the words from his tattoo: family, loyalty, respect underneath, I got chills and knew how special that felt. (And my little mini veil I wore to dinner ☺️).”

Kourtney and the Blink-182 drummer tied the knot in Portofino on May 22, 2022. But they had previously held a practice run wedding ceremony in Las Vegas that April, as well as a legal courthouse ceremony in Santa Barbara on May 15, 2022. She also wore a white micro mini dress for the intimate Santa Barbara ceremony.