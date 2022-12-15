Khloe Kardashian Shades Kourtney’s Wedding Dress, Hopes Travis-Inspired Style Is A ‘Phase’

Busted! Under the glare of a high profile lie detector test, Khloe Kardashian, 38, couldn’t hide her real thoughts about big sister Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding dress! “Did you like my wedding dress?” the mom of three asked Khloe during the Vanity Fair lie detector test published to YouTube on Thursday, December 15. “It was fine,” the Good American co-founder hilariously quipped. “Oh my gosh, inconclusive!” Kourtney, 43, looked down at her notes. “I mean it was beautiful for sure,” Khloe said of the intricate lace and satin lingerie inspired wedding dress. “I just would’ve loved to have seen you in that at the after party and then something prior.”

Kourtney wasn’t completely satisfied with the revelation and continued prodding on the fashion front. “Do you think I changed my sense of style when I started dating Travis?” the Lemme maven asked. “Yes,” Khloé responded, to which Kourtney then asked, “Do you like my style better now?”

“I don’t know, I don’t think so,” Khloe said. “It’s not bad or good.” “That’s not a real answer,” Kourtney, smiling mischievously, pointed out. Under pressure, Khloe finally leveled with her sister. “I liked your style before, and I like your style now, but I do think this is a phase, and you’ll go back to where your heart is,” she concluded. Kourtney famously married Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, 47, first in an intimate legal Santa Barbara ceremony in May, then in a lavish Portofino, Italy celebration. She wore a tiny corset dress paired with an elaborately long, cathedral style veil.

As for whether her style has changed, Kourt admitted as much in a confessional during an episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, aired in November. “Our looks work together, which is how we feel in this stage in our lives,” she said, referring to their matching tuxedo with skirt looks for the Met Gala in May. Per The Sun, Kourtney said “We’re not taking solo pics,” as they modeled the looks during a fitting. And her then fiancé agreed. “It needs to look like the two together,” he said. “Without it, I would be like, ‘I don’t know.’”