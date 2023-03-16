Brad Pitt & George Clooney Are Hotter Than Ever In Leather Jackets On Movie Set: Photos

Iconic duo Brad Pitt, 59, and George Clooney, 61, switched over to the west coast to film new scenes for their upcoming Apple+ movie, Wolves, on Mar. 16. Although the Ocean’s Eleven co-stars were spotted filming in similar leather jackets in Jan. and Feb. while in New York City, this time, they took to Los Angeles to film during the day. For the day on the movie set, George rocked the same grey slacks, a black long-sleeve top, and a leather jacket he did the last time he worked on the film. Brad, for his part, looked sexy in the same white button-up shirt and leather jacket we saw him in last month as well.

This time, the A-list hunks were not spotted filming together, as they both were pictured arriving at the set separately. George was seemingly escorted by his security guard, whereas, Brad exited a black SUV solo. Last month, a source told The Daily Mail that amid their fifth movie project, the two award-winning actors are closer than ever. “Brad and George’s lifelong bromance is tighter than ever, and they are having a blast and causing some mischief,” the insider claimed to the outlet. “Everyone on the film knows that it will be an unbelievable hit so there has been great energy on set. Brad and George are in great moods.”

A separate look that the 59-year-old was spotted wearing for the film included a bright-orange puffer coat in New York City on Jan. 26. Brad paired the look with an oversized green knitted beanie, multi-colored trousers, a tote bag, and white slip-on sneakers. That chilly NY evening, the two were spotted filming inside of a black car and laughing. George appeared to be wearing a different ensemble here as well, which featured blue jeans, a black trench coat, and white sneakers.

Wolves is being directed by Jon Watts, 41, who is also credit for writing the screen play. Some of Jon’s most recent box office hits include Spider-Man: No Way Home, Spider-Man: Far From Home, and Spider-Man: Homecoming. The three major motion pictures star real-life couple Tom Holland, 26, and Zendaya, 26. Although they began filming in Jan. 2023, Jon’s upcoming Apple+ thriller has yet to have an official release date.

Shop talk aside, Brad’s latest day on the set comes amid his budding romance with Paul Wesley‘s ex-wife, Ines de Ramon. The reported couple has been spotted out and about numerous times since Nov. 2022, after they were spotted attending a Bono concert. Later, they were photographed on a sexy vacation in Mexico for New Year’s Eve. The Vampire Diaries alum has since filed for divorce from the brunette bombshell, as of Feb. 17. Brad, as many know, was previously married to actress Angelina Jolie, 47, from 2014 until they divorced in 2019. George, on the other hand, has been married to Amal Clooney, 45, since 2014.