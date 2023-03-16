Brad Pitt & George Clooney Are Hotter Than Ever In Leather Jackets On Movie Set: Photos

Following several night shoots in New York, Brad Pitt & George Clooney took to Los Angeles to film new scenes for their upcoming movie 'Wolves' on Mar. 16.

March 16, 2023 6:52PM EDT
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* They Don't age! George Clooney and Brad Pitt look as if they haven't aged a day in the past 20 years as the genetically blessed actors are seen back on on the set of 'Wolves' in Los Angeles. Clooney and Pitt were both seen exiting their cars as they arrived on set looking so cool that the moment looked as if it could have been for the cameras. George made a joke with man delivering drinks on set and gave him a friendly pat as they passed each other. Brad was greeted by a person on set who met the Hollywood A Lister with a cup of fresh cuppa. Pictured: Brad Pitt BACKGRID USA 16 MARCH 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Brad Pitt , George Clooney, Austin Abrams pictured filming a scene for an untitled movie in Harlem, Manhattan. Pictured: Brad Pitt Ref: SPL5517180 250123 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Jose Perez / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Image Credit: Dsanchez/CPR / BACKGRID

Iconic duo Brad Pitt, 59, and George Clooney, 61, switched over to the west coast to film new scenes for their upcoming Apple+ movie, Wolves, on Mar. 16. Although the Ocean’s Eleven co-stars were spotted filming in similar leather jackets in Jan. and Feb. while in New York City, this time, they took to Los Angeles to film during the day. For the day on the movie set, George rocked the same grey slacks, a black long-sleeve top, and a leather jacket he did the last time he worked on the film. Brad, for his part, looked sexy in the same white button-up shirt and leather jacket we saw him in last month as well.

Brad Pitt on the set of ‘Wolves’ in Los Angeles. (Dsanchez/CPR / BACKGRID)

This time, the A-list hunks were not spotted filming together, as they both were pictured arriving at the set separately. George was seemingly escorted by his security guard, whereas, Brad exited a black SUV solo. Last month, a source told The Daily Mail that amid their fifth movie project, the two award-winning actors are closer than ever. “Brad and George’s lifelong bromance is tighter than ever, and they are having a blast and causing some mischief,” the insider claimed to the outlet. “Everyone on the film knows that it will be an unbelievable hit so there has been great energy on set. Brad and George are in great moods.”

A separate look that the 59-year-old was spotted wearing for the film included a bright-orange puffer coat in New York City on Jan. 26. Brad paired the look with an oversized green knitted beanie, multi-colored trousers, a tote bag, and white slip-on sneakers. That chilly NY evening, the two were spotted filming inside of a black car and laughing. George appeared to be wearing a different ensemble here as well, which featured blue jeans, a black trench coat, and white sneakers.

George Clooney arrived to the set of ‘Wolves’ in Los Angeles on Mar. 16. (Dsanchez/CPR / BACKGRID)

Wolves is being directed by Jon Watts, 41, who is also credit for writing the screen play. Some of Jon’s most recent box office hits include Spider-Man: No Way HomeSpider-Man: Far From Home, and Spider-Man: Homecoming. The three major motion pictures star real-life couple Tom Holland, 26, and Zendaya, 26. Although they began filming in Jan. 2023, Jon’s upcoming Apple+ thriller has yet to have an official release date.

Shop talk aside, Brad’s latest day on the set comes amid his budding romance with Paul Wesley‘s ex-wifeInes de Ramon. The reported couple has been spotted out and about numerous times since Nov. 2022, after they were spotted attending a Bono concert. Later, they were photographed on a sexy vacation in Mexico for New Year’s Eve. The Vampire Diaries alum has since filed for divorce from the brunette bombshell, as of Feb. 17. Brad, as many know, was previously married to actress Angelina Jolie, 47, from 2014 until they divorced in 2019. George, on the other hand, has been married to Amal Clooney, 45, since 2014.

