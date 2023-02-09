Brad Pitt & George Clooney Twin in Black Leather Jackets On New Movie Set: Photos

Brad Pitt, 59, and George Clooney, 61, are in the midst of filming their new Apple TV+ movie, Wolves, and they were photographed on set once again on Feb. 8. The actors took place in a night shoot, which featured them in a car and then coming out of a parking garage. Both stars looked handsome as they rocked matching leather jackets and grey dress pants on set.

In the car, George was behind the wheel, with Brad beside him in the passenger seat. George had a huge smile on his face as he seemed to goof off in between takes, while Brad was looking in his direction. For the shoot, Brad showed off a shorter, spikier haircut, with some scruff around his lips, and George looked like the ultimate silver fox.

Brad and George have been in NYC filming their new movie since January. They have been seen on the streets of the Big Apple filming scenes for the last two weeks, and have also been photographed out and about during their down time. Brad has certainly been keeping busy recently, as he also kicked off the year promoting his movie Babylon with Margot Robbie.

Plus, the actor’s new romance with Ines de Ramon, 30, went public at the end of 2022. After the two were first linked in mid-December, they were photographed spending New Year’s Eve together in Mexico. Photos showed a shirtless Brad sunbathing alongside a topless Ines, who used to be married to Paul Wesley.

Even though Brad is 29 years older than Ines, the age gap is reportedly not a big deal for them. “It’s not an issue for them,” Us Weekly reported. “They’re excited about what’s to come next for them.” Brad split from his wife, Angelina Jolie, in 2016, and has kept his love life out of the public eye since then — until now, at least!