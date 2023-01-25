Brad Pitt, 59, Pulls Off Rocking A Velour Tracksuit While Out & About In NYC: Photo

Brad Pitt went with a bold outfit choice as he strolled through Harlem filming his new movie 'Wolves', which also stars his pal George Clooney.

January 25, 2023 9:20AM EST
Brad Pitt
Brad Pitt , George Clooney, Austin Abrams pictured filming a scene for an untitled movie in Harlem, Manhattan. Pictured: Brad Pitt Ref: SPL5517180 250123 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Jose Perez / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Image Credit: Jose Perez / SplashNews.com

Brad Pitt might have the best fashion in Hollywood! The beloved 59-year-old Oscar winner wore a bold but fabulous outfit as he filmed his upcoming Apple thriller, Wolves, in Harlem, New York on January 24. Brad rocked a teal velour tracksuit over a white T-shirt with a pair of white slip-on shoes. The handsome star, who is still sporting his sexy short haircut, carried a red shoulder bag and a green blanket as he stepped out in the Upper Manhattan neighborhood.

Brad Pitt filming a movie in Harlem on January 24 (Photo: Jose Perez / SplashNews.com

Brad appeared to be on set for his new film all night on Tuesday. Either before or after the tracksuit photos were taken, Brad was spotted with his Ocean’s Eleven buddy George Clooney, 61, as they filmed Wolves in the Big Apple. For those scenesBrad wore grey dress pants, a grey sweater and a white button-up shirt complete with a leather jacket. Meanwhile, George wore dark dress pants, a black turtleneck, and a black leather jacket.

The pair star in the upcoming Apple project which is directed by Spider-Man: No Way Home leader Jon Watts. Brad and George are producing and starring in the thriller as “two lone wolf fixers assigned to the same job”, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Their involvement in the project was announced in September 2021.

Brad Pitt filming ‘Wolves’ in NYC (Photo: Jose Perez / SplashNews.com)

Brad’s been involved in some big-wig movies lately like Bullet Train and Babylon, the latter of which earned him the nomination for the Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actor. He ultimately lost in the category to Everything Everywhere All At Once star Ke Huy Quan. Brad was in contention to possibly snag an Oscar nomination, as well, but the Academy didn’t recognize his performance when they announced the nominations on January 24. Instead, Brad spent Oscars nomination day working hard on his new movie and reuniting with his longtime friend George. We can’t wait to see those two share the screen again on Wolves!

