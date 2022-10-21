George Clooney Hilariously Reveals Ring ‘Disaster’ As He Proposed To Wife Amal

George Clooney, 61, sat down with Drew Barrymore, 47, during the Oct. 21 episode of The Drew Barrymore Show to talk about his new movie Ticket to Paradise starring Julia Roberts, 54. But while he was there, he also opened up to the TV host to talk about his disastrous proposal to his wife, Amal Clooney, 44. “It was a disaster, I planned it out, I planned the whole thing out,” George began. “I’ve got a playlist with my Aunt Rosemary singing, and I’m gonna get down and give her the ring right at the song ‘Why Shouldn’t I?’. So I’ve got it all planned out.”

However, things took a turn when the Ocean’s Eleven star asked Amal to grab something from a drawer where he had the engagement ring. “I’ve got the ring in a little drawer behind her, I’ve made dinner and we had only been dating for about six months,” he said. “She kind of pulls this thing out, this little drawer, and there’s a diamond ring in there and she looks at it and she’s like ‘Uh there’s a ring in there.’ Like somebody left a ring there years ago,” the heartthrob joked. Meanwhile, George is still on his one knee waiting for his beautiful girlfriend to accept the ring. He then tells her, “No I want you to be my wife.”

George had also set up a strategic playlist for the big engagement and by the time it got to the last song, Amal had finally said yes. “‘Listen I’d like to marry you but I am also not young and I have been on my knee now… I feel like I could lose a hip,'” he told her at the time. “Then she said yes, thank God. So we pulled it off.” The attractive couple has now been married for a total of eight years, as they had their wedding in 2014.

Following the hilarious pre-nuptial story, the 61-year-old then went on to reveal that having kids with Amal was not always a part of their agenda. “Now I have twins, that wasn’t part of the plan I wanna say,” George said. “You know you do the things like at 12 weeks where they go, ‘there’s the kid’ and I was like, ‘yeah there it is.'” He recalled being shocked when the doctor told him he was having a boy, as well as a baby girl at the same time. “It was such a disaster, I was like, ‘are you kidding me?’, now it’s the greatest thing in the world.”

The adorable parents welcomed their twins: Alexander and Ella, 5, in 2017, about three years after they got married in Italy. In Sept. George told ET that his children already speak three languages! “My guess is that they’re a little smarter than me, so, they’ll probably do something — they already speak three languages, so, I’m still working on English,” he told the outlet on his kids going into career in acting. He also noted that they can do “whatever they want.” So cute!