Brad Pitt Rocks Bright Orange Coat Alongside Co-Star George Clooney On Set Of Their New Movie

Dynamic duo Brad Pitt, 59, and George Clooney, 61, were spotted on the set of their upcoming Apple movie Wolves in NYC once more on Jan. 26. For the evening of the shooting, the blonde Hollywood hunk rocked a bright-orange puffer coat to stay warm throughout the night. He completed the look with a pair of multi-colored pants, white Vans, a green beanie, and a red tote bag. George, for his part, opted for less eye-popping colors with a black coat, blue jeans, and white sneakers. The Ocean’s Eleven co-stars notably twinned with some grey scruff on their faces as well!

Not only were they spotted walking side-by-side in the streets of the Big Apple, but Brad even made sure to stop to sign some autographs for fans nearby. Later, George and the father-of-six were photographed in a car together, with the latter pointing at something ahead of them. Brad was also seen getting out of a black SUV on Thursday night and laughing up a storm.

Their night of work comes just two days after they were seen filming scenes of the project in the Harlem neighborhood of NYC. During Tuesday’s outing, the Babylon star rocked a more dapper look with grey slacks, a white button-up, and a leather jacket. Meanwhile, the 61-year-old matched Brad in a leather jacket, dark grey slacks, and black dress shoes. The two gentlemen appeared in good spirits that evening as well on set. On Jan. 24, George was spotted holding a script, while Brad drank a sparkling beverage.

Wolves will be the first time that the legendary actors reunite on-screen since the 2008 film Burn After Reading. As many know, the pair previously starred in Ocean’s Eleven with each other in 2001. Later, they appeared in the franchise’s two sequels: Ocean’s Twelve and Ocean’s Thirteen. Notably, there was a fourth Ocean’s film called Ocean’s 8, however, this was an all-women cast that included Sandra Bullock, Carol‘s Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, and AHS star Sarah Paulson.

Both of the Oscar winner’s latest project comes amid Brad’s rumored romance with Ines de Ramon, 30. Most recently, Brad and the brunette beauty were spotted on a romantic getaway in Los Cabos, Mexico, on Dec. 31, 2022. While lounging poolside, the Oklahoma native opted to go shirtless, while Ines also seemingly was not wearing a top (see photos here). Prior to dating Ines, Brad was married to actress Angelina Jolie, 47, from 2014 to 2019. The former power couple share their six kids: Shiloh, 16, Vivienne, 14, Maddox, 21, Knox, 14, Zahara, 18, and Pax, 19.

Prior to filming Wolves, George was busy promoting his film Ticket to Paradise, which he starred in alongside his former Ocean’s co-star, Julie Roberts. The ER alum even appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show in Oct. 2022 to talk about the project. While he chatted with host, Drew Barrymore, George revealed the story of how he proposed to wife, Amal, 44. “It was a disaster, I planned it out, I planned the whole thing out,” George began. Hilariously, the brunette bombshell did not realize that her now-husband was trying to propose to her. “She kind of pulls this thing out, this little drawer, and there’s a diamond ring in there and she looks at it and she’s like ‘Uh there’s a ring in there.’ Like somebody left a ring there years ago,” the heartthrob joked. “No I want you to be my wife.” The duo has been married now for nearly 10 years.