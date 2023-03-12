Mindy Kaling Shows Off 30lb Weight Loss In Cut Out Corset Outfit At The Oscars

Mindy Kaling stole the spotlight at the 2023 Oscars with her sensational ensemble and stunning transformation! The comedic actress rocked a figure-hugging outfit featuring a bra top and cut outs. The Vera Wang gown left little to the imagination as it revealed her dramatic weight loss amid her recent health journey. With her trademark raven tresses pulled back, Mindy let her natural beauty take center stage at the most fabulous night in Hollywood.

Earlier this year, the mother of two spoke out about how she achieved her weight loss. “I eat what I like to eat,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “If I do any kind of restrictive diet, it never really works for me. I just eat less of it.” She added that, “I wish there was something more juicy or dynamic about the way that I’ve lost a little bit of weight, but that’s the way I’ve done it.”

Mindy’s ensemble for the 2023 Oscars is the perfect accompaniment to a night of fashion, film and, let’s not forget, music! Rihanna is due to perform “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, her first solo release in six years. The pop icon, who is a fashionista herself, is taking the stage in her first performance since her epic Super Bowl Halftime Show, where she revealed her second pregnancy with A$AP Rocky. She may have more surprises up her sleeve and could even make history by winning her first Oscar for Best Song.

And the 2023 Oscar ceremony already starts off as a historic night even before the first award is given out, as a record-breaking number of actors of Asian descent are up for this year’s top awards! Ke Huy Quan, Stephanie Hsu and Hong Chau are all up for supporting-actor trophies, while Michelle Yeoh has a nod for Best Actress. If Michelle wins, she will be the first Asian actress to do so.

Jimmy Kimmel is hosting the spectacle for the third time, where Everything Everywhere All at Once leads with 11 nominations, as The Banshees of Inisherin, and All Quiet on the Western Front are tied for second with nine nominations each. The ceremony begins at 8pm ET at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.