Jennifer Coolidge Looks Like A Fembot At Oscars Party: Photos

Jennifer Coolidge came to slay at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party! The 61-year-old White Lotus star looked like a sexy fembot at the iconic after-party on March 12, 2023 wearing a skin-tight trumpet-style black gown that hugged her in all the right places before it flared out and flowed elegantly to the floor. The blonde bombshell beamed as she posed with a simple black clutch, as seen below. To accessorize, she wore black gloves, silver hoop earrings, and several silver rings. Her hair was teased up into a ’60s-inspired hairdo.

The actress has enjoyed a beautiful start to the year. She won a SAG award for her role of Tanya in the White Lotus in February, where she rocked another form-fitting black dress paired with silver hoops. “I am just so grateful, so grateful,” she said in her acceptance speech. “You can give money to friends and do nice things for them, but, you know…the best gift you can give someone is to change someone’s perspective for the better and view life in a different way, and that’s what Mike White did for me,” she continued, mentioning the show’s creator.

The Legally Blonde actress also won the 2023 Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series. There, she donned a fully-sequined black gown that fit her curves beautifully. She thanked Mike White once again in her acceptance speech. “I just want to say Mike White you gave me hope, even though this is the end because you did kill me off but it doesn’t matter because you really changed my life in a million different ways — my neighbors aren’t being mean to me, things like that — and none of those people, I was never invited to one party on my hill and now everyone’s inviting me!” she comically gushed.

Of course, Jennifer also had fans entertained with her e.l.f. Cosmetics commercial during the 2023 Super Bowl. In the ad, she donned a silky pink dress as she applied her makeup. Everything seemed fine until she realized how sticky the brand’s Power Grip Primer is, which made everything — including her phone — stick to her.

Jennifer seems to be the life of the party this awards season, and she will surely be a hit at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars party!